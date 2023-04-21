Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn appeared to confirm Tyson Fury’s next fight after the fighter himself had teased a big announcement on his social media channels.

Fury looks set to fight again this summer, with Hearn confirming in a video that he will face Andy Ruiz Jr in July.

It will be the first time since December that Fury steps back into a boxing ring, following talks of a title unification fight between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collapsing earlier this year.

But Hearn also teased fights later in the year, including a big fight for Anthony Joshua.

Eddie Hearn has previously been a vocal critic of Tyson Fury

When talks began to stall between Fury and Usyk, one of the most outspoken critics of the Englishman was the Matchroom promoter.

Hearn had accused Fury of being too greedy back in March in a scathing interview with iFL TV.

“When are you guys out there gonna start understanding? 'It’s not about the money as long as it’s free, as long as it’s free for the general public.' F*** off, you want money, you want too much money,” he said.

“You’re not the draw you think you are, that fight’s not as big as you think it is.

“Greed. If you are about legacy, if you want to be undisputed then you take the fight. Oh, so you’re gonna get £50-60 million instead of the £80 or £100 or £125 million that you asked for. F*** me.”

Promoter confirms fight Fury had teased

Talks for a potential fight at the end of April ultimately collapsed, but Fury appeared to tease an announcement while working out in the gym on Thursday.

“I’ve got some massive news coming,” the WBC heavyweight champion said.

“An imminent fight date and absolutely monstrous fight.

“Keep tuned, because the WBC world heavyweight king is back in action coming very soon, peace out.”

And that announcement appears to have been revealed early by Hearn.

In an interview with Boxing King Media, he was asked whom he thinks Fury fights next.

“Andy Ruiz, July 22nd,” was his response.

Given how convinced he looked, despite not even being Fury’s promoter, Fury Ruiz for the WBC heavyweight championship appears slated for this summer.

‘AJ wants to fight in the summer’

Ruiz’s last fight came back in September last year, with the American emerging victorious against Luis Ortiz.

But while “the fight no one wanted” is happening, Hearn also announced that he has plans for fellow Brit Joshua.

“AJ wants to fight in the summer, we want him to fight,” his promoter told Boxing King Media.

“But at the same time, he is being spoken to about potential fights with Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury in December, where maybe, the people involved with those fights don’t want him to have another fight and contractually might not be able to.

“There have been no negotiations at all about this fight but I’m flying out there next week because there have been some discussions.

“Subject to the deal which will not be a problem with these people, AJ will fight Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury in December, no problem at all."

Even though Fury and Usyk’s fight might have fallen through, late 2023 is looking like a big year for heavyweight boxing.