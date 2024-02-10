Highlights Tyson Fury dismissed Oleksandr Usyk in the past, claiming he was a no name and not worth fighting due to being a small cruiserweight and a foreigner.

The tables have now turned, however, as Fury has postponed his fight with Usyk and faces backlash for his past comments, with some claiming he never wanted to fight the Ukrainian.

We now have to wait until the 18th of May for Fury vs Usyk.

"Oleksandr Usyk ain't on the list, he's a no name, no one's interested in him, and he doesn't make any money, so what would I want to fight him for? He's a small cruiserweight, a foreigner, doesn't speak good English, and nobody's really interested anyway he's not setting anything alight. I want the big fights that people are really interested in, and that ain't one of them."

These were the comments made by Tyson Fury a few years ago regarding Usyk, and given the recent news, it's unsurprising that they've re-emerged online. An undefeated fighter then, just as he is now, but the tables have certainly turned.

Fast-forward to early February and Fury has postponed his long awaited fight with Usyk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The clash, which was initially scheduled for the 17th of February, has now been moved to the 18th of May due to a cut to his right eye caused in a sparring session in what adds insult to injury during a difficult period for the Brit. In addition to this, a video has re-emerged of Tyson Fury which has led some people to claim that he isn't as big as people claim him to be.

The build up to Fury vs Usyk was certain to have fireworks, with the former proving year after year that there is never a dull moment when it comes to his fights. From turning up to a press conference dressed as Batman to the character that is John Fury, the British heavyweight always has drama following not too far behind him. His latest controversy, uncovered the same day the postponement was announced, was uploaded to X (formerly known as Twitter) by @TescoSam1 and shows Tyson Fury downplaying Usyk and his pull in the boxing world.

In the old interview, Fury claimed that Usyk wouldn't be a big fight, claiming that "nobody's really interested" in him, regardless of whether he beats Anthony Joshua or not. He then commented on him being "a foreigner in a westernised world," and continued to use his nationality against the Ukrainian. He ended the interview by saying: "The heavyweight champion of the world needs to be in the west."

Tyson Fury's boxing record & career

He is still undefeated, drawing just one fight and winning the rest

Tyson Fury's record is very impressive on paper, winning 34 of his 35 fights, only drawing in the first fight of the Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy. However, it could be argued that he hasn't had the blockbuster fight that would go down in history. A long-touted fight against fellow Brit Joshua would be on a similar level to the historic Rumble in the Jungle, but for similar reasons to what we are seeing with Usyk, there may be an element of fear in his mindset. His cocky attitude can be effective in getting into opponents' heads, but against more capable fighters is where he tends to struggle. Wilder gave him that chance, Usyk will not.

Another factor in this situation is the fact that Fury tends to struggle under constant backlash. Previously, he has been open about his struggles with mental health, with depression being one of the main reasons for his stepping back from boxing in his career. The worry here is that if he was to lose to Usyk, his return from retirement would be short-lived, and his reputation would take a massive hit in the process. His boxing career has burned bright, but this might be time for it to burn out. Will his comments come back to bite him? Only time will tell.