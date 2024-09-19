With just a few days to go until Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois do battle at a packed Wembley Stadium over the IBF Heavyweight Championship, some of the biggest names in the sport have been having their say on the outcome. Among those to have made a prediction are Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

Unified heavyweight champion Usyk will defend his WBA, WBC and WBO titles against 'The Gypsy King' in their rematch on the 21st of December, but the winner of that clash can expect to face the victor between 'AJ' and Dubois before too long. The Ukrainian is no stranger to either man, having beaten both Joshua and Dubois in world heavyweight title fights.

'The Cat' picked up a pair of decision wins over Joshua, before stopping Dubois in 2023. Fury, meanwhile, has not faced either man in the ring, but is familiar with both, having teased a clash with Joshua for several years now.

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 19/09/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 31 23 Wins 28 21 Losses 3 2

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury Pick Different Winners for Joshua vs Dubois

Usyk is backing 'AJ', while Fury fancies an upset at Wembley

Speaking to Boxing King Media, Usyk gave his backing to Joshua in this weekend's fight, citing a definite gulf in class between the two Brits. He explained:

"My favourite is Anthony Joshua, but I am very bad at predictions. But I will predict Anthony Joshua ... I don’t think [Dubois can reach Joshua’s level]. I am sorry for saying this, but this is the truth, and I’m telling it."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk has beaten British opposition in six of his last seven fights, defeating Tony Bellew and Derek Chisora, as well as Joshua (twice), Dubois and Fury.

Ironically, Dubois managed to put Usyk on the canvas during their fight - even if the referee ruled that it was because of a low blow. Joshua wasn't able to drop the Ukrainian in the 24 rounds that they have shared inside the squared circle. 'AJ' has looked more ruthless in his most recent fights, though, winning his last three by stoppage.

Fury's pick for the bout came via his promoter, Frank Warren, during an interview with Sky Sports. Naturally, the Morecambe man insisted he was confident of victory in December and expects to face the winner of Saturday's fight in a unification bout next year.

According to Fury, his opponent in that clash will be Dubois. Warren said of Fury's opinion on Joshua vs Dubois:

"I spoke with him [Fury] this morning … He said the same thing, he’s in the same frame of mind as I am about Daniel’s chances. He thinks Daniel’s gonna do the business, so that’ll be the unification next year."

There's a lot to be decided before a Fury vs Dubois unification fight becomes a reality, but Dubois certainly isn't without a chance against Joshua. The 27-year-old has been in the form of his career since losing to Usyk last year, picking up impressive victories over Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic. Tellingly, he was the underdog in both of those contests, as he is for his fight with Joshua.

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that the version of Dubois that has come to the ring in his last two bouts is a significant improvement over that which fought Usyk. However, 'Dynamite' will arguably need to be even better to score the upset over Joshua, who realistically needs to win to keep his hopes of ever being the undisputed world heavyweight champion alive. Truthfully, if 'AJ' doesn't come away with the IBF heavyweight title this weekend, he may have some serious thinking to do about his future in the sport.