Highlights Tyson Fury's pad work shows a stark difference in skill and training compared to Francis Ngannou, indicating that Ngannou is at a significant disadvantage in the upcoming fight.

Jumping sports and taking on a world champion in his boxing debut makes things even harder for Ngannou, who has transitioned from MMA to boxing.

While Fury is the clear favourite to win, it is important for him to maintain his class and skills in the ring against Ngannou, despite looking superior in pad work.

The world is on its toes right now with the ‘Battle of the Baddest’ scheduled to take place this weekend on Saturday evening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is taking to the ring against MMA heavyweight Francis Ngannou in a crossover event of a lifetime.

The Gypsy King is arguably one of the greatest boxers of the current era, while Ngannou has had a reputed MMA career before venturing out to the world of boxing. With only a few days left until this anticipated fight takes place, iFL TV have uploaded videos of the two of them working on the pads, and it's safe to say the difference is genuinely alarming.

Jumping sports is one of the toughest things to do as a professional athlete, just ask Conor McGregor, who also swapped the cage for the ring to fight Floyd Mayweather. Jumping sports and taking on a world champion in your debut makes things that much harder, and that's what Ngannou is facing this weekend.

Career stats Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou Fights 34 20 Wins 33 17 Draws 1 0 Losses 0 3 Height 2.06 m 1.93 m Weight 122 kg 117 kg

Back in 2019, Tyson Fury himself changed sports and jumped over to WWE and faced ‘The Monster Among Men’ Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel, also in Saudi Arabia, and things did not go well for him. He has since gone on record saying WWE is way harder for him than boxing, and is something he couldn't do again.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou pad work compared

With a strong hand in boxing, the current WBC heavyweight champion looked absolutely flawless during his pad work. The two videos uploaded on X by iFL TV show the sheer difference in skill and training between the two fighters ahead of this weekend.

Read more: Francis Ngannou training footage vs Carlos Takam ahead of Tyson Fury fight

Below you can see Fury's pad work and you can also see Ngannou's pad work. Of course there is going to be a huge gulf in class, Fury is a seasoned boxer and Ngannou has never stepped foot in a boxing ring. However, with the fight just days away, it's looking really concerning just how poor the MMA fighter looks compared to his upcoming opponent.

The difference is very much evident, and things do not look to be in favour of Francis Ngannou. Fans have also been very quick to respond to both videos, and the feedback is not looking good. It's going to be an interesting night, but one thing is for sure, the two are nowhere near of level playing fields heading into the bout.

A similar incident took place during Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis earlier this month when the latter showcased much more mixed martial arts-based fight sequences than boxing. While Logan Paul, with experience in boxing, looked a lot more comfortable in his surroundings.

As ‘The Battle of the Baddest’ comes nearer, fans are expecting a more exciting fight than the two fights that took place at the AO Arena in Manchester a couple of weeks ago. With better skills than Ngannou, Fury is the clear favourite to win, however, nothing can be stated in advance. Despite looking impeccably better with the pad work, Fury has to maintain his class and skills while entering the ring against the 37-year-old.