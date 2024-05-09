Highlights Tyson Fury has taken to social media to show off his eye-opening physique just days before his showdown with Oleksandr Usyk.

The fight was postponed earlier this year when Fury suffered a cut in training.

'The Gypsy King' is now back and fully fit and is clearly leaving no stone unturned ahead of his clash with the Ukrainian.

Tyson Fury has taken to social media to show off his physique ahead of his mouthwatering showdown with Oleksandr Usyk. The pair are set to meet for the undisputed world titles next weekend.

The winner of this fight will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he beat Evander Holyfield.

The 'Gypsy King' struggled, having been knocked down in his last fight against Francis Ngannou, but Usyk now knows he has the opportunity to record the biggest achievement of his career with the fight finally confirmed. It is set to be a mega-money event, with the pair set to earn eight-figure purses.

Fury will be looking to settle the score once and for all in Saudi Arabia. The fight, originally planned for the 17th of February, was postponed after the Englishman suffered a cut above his eye that required a trip to hospital and 11 stitches. Ahead of the original date, the 35-year-old looked to be in the shape of his life.

Tyson Fury Shows Physique Days Before Usyk Fight

He appears to be in fine shape for the bout

While he's known for his more unconventional boxing figure, the Brit looked leaner than ever, flexing his muscles and physique on a social media post released by his team earlier this year before the cancellation of the first fight.

Possessing a much more muscular figure that is usually associated with boxing, it showed just how seriously he was taking the fight with Usyk prior to the postponement.

That said, rather than putting a load of weight back on for the fight, it appears that Fury has opted to remain lean as the fight with Usyk edges closer and closer.

Taking to Instagram earlier this morning, 'The Gyspsy King' has left fans stunned with his eye-opening physique. The WBC heavyweight champion captioned the post: "Undisputed incoming 18/5/24,'' along with a 100 and green tick emojis.

Tyson Fury on Oleksandr Usyk

Fury has finally given Usyk his flowers, just days ahead of their fight

Fury, 35, has recently expressed his true feelings for Usyk ahead of their epic showdown in Saudi Arabia. The Englishman revealed his respect for his Ukrainian rival's abilities and mentality, as well as his respect for him as a human being.

The current WBC heavyweight champion was sitting down for an interview with Dev Sahni of Queensberry Promotions. Fury had first been asking about his training and career when he finally brought up the headline-grabbing topic of the Ukrainian Olympic champion.

When asked if he was expecting a tricky encounter in the ring, Fury said he didn't think that his opponent could trick him before going on to be more complimentary while keeping his confidence.

"Usyk is a bad man, a real bad man, and any underestimation of Oleksandr Usyk, you'd be a mug. I respect Usyk as a man, because he's a family man, which I am myself, so I respect that more than any boxing achievement,'' he said.

"I'm messing with an elite fighter who's got more than boxing ability. He's stubborn, and he wants to win like I do. All of the talent and attributes aside, it will come down to who wants it most on the night. If he wants it more than me, he'll win, and if I want it more than him, then I'll win. I just think my will and determination will be more than his on the night."