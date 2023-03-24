Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is the fight we’ve all been waiting to see, however, it looks like our appetite will go unsatisfied after talks have broken down for the final time between both camps.

It has been a constant back and forth with Fury changing details and being accused of ducking the Ukrainian, only for Usyk to then allegedly change things back too, with the rematch clause appearing the main stumbling block.

After Fury wanted it gone, Usyk agreed, but then wanted it back. After selling himself short at a 70/30 split, the Ukrainian wanted a 50/50 split, which Fury wouldn’t agree to.

Frank Warren reveals why Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk broke down

Talking openly, Frank Warren claimed that Team Usyk had said this wasn’t Fury’s fault, with the promoter then sharing emails from the discussions, putting all of the blame on the Ukrainian’s team, just days after they had it out live on talkSPORT.

Warren was quick to delve into the numbers, proving why Fury deserved the split he wanted for both the first bout and a rematch, citing over three million buys for the Deontay Wilder trilogy. He also claimed that Usyk doesn’t have the same pull globally in the UK and US, with Russia and Ukraine offering little money for the fight.

Fury may be the big name in the bout, but Usyk’s titles deserve a lot more weight than they seemed to carry, although this is a money business at the end of the day, so if a party feels their client is the big draw and the main reason for a huge purse, then they’ll fight for that, titles are pretty irrelevant.

Video: Frank Warren on why Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is off

It’s a huge shame that this fight couldn’t be agreed given the nature of what is on the line, we were so close to the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world for over two decades, but money wouldn’t allow it.

Annoyingly, fights being ordered and rematch clauses have hampered us in the past, but the fact these obstacles weren’t in the way and it still couldn’t be agreed is a real kick in the teeth to all boxing fans.

Usyk claimed he’d fight regardless because he wanted it that much, and Fury already had a 70% purse from the first fight, but neither would compromise slightly. They could’ve stuck to their guns about fighting for the glory or thought, ‘I have 70% in the first fight, I can move slightly on a rematch’.