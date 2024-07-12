Highlights Tyson Fury earned a surprisingly small amount on his professional debut.

The future 'Gypsy King' won his first fight in the paid ranks within a round.

Fury has gone on to become one of the best-paid boxers on the planet.

Heavyweight boxing superstar Tyson Fury has come a long way from his professional debut. Some 16 years after he first competed in the paid ranks, he is one of this century's greatest heavyweights - and his rise is well encapsulated by the vast difference in his earnings from then until now.

The 'Gypsy King' made his debut in 2008 as a young 20-year-old with a convincing victory over Hungarian Béla Gyöngyösi in what was the first of 34 wins before being handed his only loss by Oleksandr Usyk back in May. According to the Manchester-born man himself, his total earnings from that first bout were £42,000, from a combination of his signing bonus from promoter Mick Hennessy (£33,000) and a £9,000 payout from the fight. When talking on the YouTube channel IFL TV, Fury said:

"Thirty-three grand a year for three years, and nine grand for my first one [fight], so really I got forty-two grand for my first fight, which wasn’t bad back in the day. "I was a millionaire back then. I’ve probably still got that forty-two grand, you know?”

Nowadays, that £42,000 pales in significance to the £150 million that Fury earned since, as not only the Englishman but also the sport has grown in stature and value in the decade and a half since.

Tyson Fury is Now One of the Best-Paid Boxers On The Planet

The 35-year-old raked in more than £100m for his last fight

Valued at a massive £50 million by renowned business media company Forbes, Fury is one of the sport's highest active earners over his entire career, ranking third behind fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua ($250 million) and Mexico's undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

While having already won so much, the former WBC heavyweight champ doesn't look to stop there, as he seeks to become the first heavyweight worth $500 million before he reaches the age of 40. Fury is believed to have received around £116 million for his defeat to Usyk - a massive increase on £42,000!

What hasn't changed over the years is Fury's unquestioned ferocity and dominance in the ring. That first bout against Gyöngyösi displayed what was to come with a thundering left-hand body blow that sent the Hungarian to the canvas and unable to continue in the first round of the bout. A strike that displayed his amateur career prowess and that defined his future rise.

As the years went on, Fury continued to rack up wins on his record, collecting lesser belts along the way, before rising up the ranks of the world stage. An upset victory over then-champion Wladimir Klitschko meant he became the unified heavyweight champion of the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO, as well as scooping the Ring Magazine belt.

The euphoria of becoming the heavyweight world champion did not last long, as Fury's well-documented mental health troubles hit him harder than any punch he had taken in the ring. Relinquishing his titles, the Brit took a three-year hiatus away from the ring.

However, he would return in full force, with multiple comeback victories before a trilogy of bouts with Deontay Wilder to take the sole title he had yet to win, the WBC heavyweight championship belt. After a split decision in the first fight, Fury beat Wilder in their rematch and retained his newly won belt in the last fight of the trilogy via an 11th-round stoppage.

Sadly for the Brit, he would suffer his first professional loss to the Ukrainian and lose the WBC crown. Fury is now back in training for his December rematch with Usyk. Another big payday is expected as he looks to avenge the biggest setback of his professional career.