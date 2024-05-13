Highlights Footage has emerged of Tyson Fury giving his reaction after his father, John, clashed with members of Oleksandr Usyk's team.

Footage has emerged of Tyson Fury giving his reaction following his father John's altercation with Oleksandr Usyk's team earlier today.

Following the clash between the two teams, John was left with blood dripping from his head. Fury Snr never backs down from an altercation and a clip has shown him headbutting a young member of Usyk's team.

John was first reported to have been involved in a heated altercation with a large member of their rival's team. As he walked away from that, one of Usyk's younger team members appeared to get in the way and received a headbutt from the WBC champ’s dad.

According to the Mirror, shouting was heard between the two teams, with video capturing a member of the Usyk team going face-to-face with John, with chants of ''Fury" and "Usyk" being led by the respective teams.

Fury and Usyk are set to meet for the undisputed world titles this weekend, with tensions already rising ahead of the blockbuster showdown.

Tyson Fury's Reaction After Hearing About the Headbutting Incident

'The Gypsy King' was shocked by the cut

Mail Online managed to capture the moment Tyson saw his father, coming into the room cheering before noticing John had blood dripping down his face. The heavyweight champion was seen smiling before being left shocked by what happened.

''What's happened to your head, you silly ****?!'' the Gypsy King says. "How've you cut yourself like that?" he continues, with a light smile, before someone from the crowd takes up the chant of "Fury! Fury!" The WBC heavyweight champion then departed. Tyson's reaction was met with laughter from the rest of his team in the room.

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's professional stats (as of 13/05/24) Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Age 35 36 Fights 35 21 Wins 34 21 Losses 0 0 Draws 1 0 Knockouts 24 14 Height 6ft 7" 6ft 3" Reach 85" 78"

Fury Snr then raises his arms to the crowd before shouting: "The greatest show on earth has begun, here in Saudi Arabia."

He continued: "Enjoy. This is what it's about. Enjoyment, entertainment and this is it, welcome," before joining in with chants of "Fury! Fury!".

Tyson's Father Appeared to Lash Out at Usyk's Promoter

Security was forced to intervene

Security was forced to intervene and keep between the two camps from clashing further earlier today. The Mirror further reports that John lashed out at Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk.

John then can be heard saying: "We can't be beaten, anywhere we go. We are spartans, let's f****ng go. Yous will get it, I live for this s***. Blood, guts and horror. I live for this s***."

The winner of this fight will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he beat Evander Holyfield.

The 'Gypsy King' struggled, having been knocked down in his last fight against Francis Ngannou, but Usyk now knows he has the opportunity to record the biggest achievement of his career with the fight finally confirmed. It is set to be a mega-money event, with the pair set to earn eight-figure purses.

The fight, originally planned for the 17th of February, was postponed after the Englishman suffered a cut above his eye that required a trip to hospital and 11 stitches. Ahead of the original date, the 35-year-old looked to be in the shape of his life. Fury will be looking to settle the score once and for all in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.