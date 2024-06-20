Highlights Tyson Fury's reaction to the recent viral pub video being leaked has been revealed.

Footage recently emerged of 'The Gypsy King' being escorted out of Nowhere Bar in his hometown.

It came just weeks after suffering the first defeat of his professional career to Oleksandr Usyk.

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has admitted he had a ''few too many'' drinks before he was forced to leave a Morecambe bar, according to his team-mate.

Footage recently emerged of 'The Gypsy King' being escorted out of Nowhere Bar in his hometown. Just moments later, the former WBC heavyweight champion was seen face-planting the pavement as he tried to get back to his feet. It comes just weeks after losing to Oleksandr Usyk back in May.

The Ukrainian became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he defeated 'The Gypsy King' back in May.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk is just the 25th man in history to reign as undisputed heavyweight champion - and the first fighter to ever do it in the four-belt era.

The 37-year-old secured a tight split decision win on the judges' scorecards after an epic battle at Kingdom Arena. The official score totals read 115-112 Usyk, 114-113 Fury & 114-113 Usyk.

Tyson Fury Admits He Had a Few Too Many

'The Gypsy King' saw the funny side of it

Close friends of 'The Gypsy King' have told Mail Online of their concern over how the heavyweight star is coping with his first professional defeat.

One of the boxer’s friends said: “Tyson and alcohol do not mix well. He's previously used booze as a coping mechanism, which for any sufferer of ADHD is never a good idea. But given he's been drinking again after such a high-profile defeat, there is a fear within his camp that more than ever, his support network needs to be ready to safeguard him through what could be a particularly testing stage of his life. He has never lost a professional boxing match before, so they're in uncharted territory in regard to anticipating how he'll deal with it.”

However, Fury recently took to social media and shared that he is officially back in the gym and back training ahead of his rematch with Usyk.

'The Gypsy King' has seen the funny side of his heavy night out - which he insists will be his last until after his second bout with Usyk.

In an interview with SecondsOut, Joseph Parker - who is a close friend of Fury - claims the 35-year-old told him: “I just had a few too many drinks."

Parker then relayed a conversation, saying the Morecambe man was ‘laughing about it’ and ‘celebrating life.’ Fury said:

“I just had a few too many drinks. Now it’s time to get back to work and time to focus on the fight ahead on the 21st of December.”

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Rematch Confirmed

Fans will have to wait a little longer than originally planned

His Excellency, Turki Alalshikh, has confirmed that the rematch between Usyk and Fury is being planned for the 21st of December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

An immediate rematch was a contractual clause agreed to when Fury and Usyk agreed to meet for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world - and Alalshikh has already booked the contest to kick off the latest edition of Riyadh Season.

Speaking to ESPN, His Excellency called Fury vs Usyk the "crown jewel of his efforts" to rebuild the sport of boxing and declared that he plans to stage the rematch on either the 12th or 13th of October this year.

However, that'll now not be the case, with the mouthwatering rematch now taking place in December, serving as an early Christmas present for boxing fans.