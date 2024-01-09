Highlights Tyson Fury faced a scare in his last fight against Ngannou and must improve to defeat Usyk.

Fury was underwhelming in the fight, and faced concerns from his father John before the fight.

Tyson Fury was left stunned in his last boxing fight where he faced one of the biggest scares of his career to date. The WBC champion was dropped by debutant and ex-UFC star Francis Ngannou in their Saudi Arabia clash, and was forced to cling on and edge a decision on the judges' scorecards.

It was a stunning turn of events where Fury looked far from his best and only managed to outland Ngannou by a razor-thin amount according to the final punch statistics. The 'Gypsy King' is now set to face Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight titles, and knows that a significant improvement is needed to dethrone the undefeated Ukrainian. Stories have emerged since that Fury wasn't prepared adequately, and this is a story that is shared according to a high-profile sparring partner, Martin Bakole.

Martin Bakole talks Tyson Fury's sparring in camp

Tyson Fury trained in hometown Morecambe for his win over Francis Ngannou

Fury's father John, was certainly concerned with the level of Fury's activity in camp, with many having previously suggested that Ngannou would be an easy night which proved to be far from the truth. The undefeated boxer previously stated he would take it extremely seriously but looked in poor shape according to Ngannou, and Martin Bakole has also suggested the same from his accounts of in-camp training.

Heavyweight Bakole told iFL TV:

“To be honest, I was in Tyson Fury’s camp. If you watch my interview [at the event] when people are asking me, I was saying I will not be surprised to see Ngannou drop Tyson Fury, because, to be honest, Tyson was not 100% focused in the gym. For me, my opinion is the signed contract with Usyk affected his mind for the Ngannou fight.” “I’ve never seen Tyson training like that. He was doing four rounds, six rounds in the gym for sparring. I think he thought he was going to stop him, then look forward to the big fight against Usyk. Maybe he’s watching this and knows he wasn’t 100% focused. That’s not the Tyson Fury I knew when he was preparing for Klitschko, Chisora, and Dillian Whyte. This was different.”

Tyson Fury's historic fight with Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury could become first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999

Luckily, Fury was able to preserve his undefeated record and move on to where he will now face the biggest fight of his career in another mega-money showdown in the Middle East. Oleksandr Usyk stands in his way and the pair will be hoping to be crowned the first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999. The 'Gypsy King' was considered one of the best boxers in the world, but Usyk has certainly threatened to leapfrog that after his sensational two wins over Anthony Joshua.

Fury is already in training camp this time and has been so for several weeks, showing a clear sign that he is taking this fight much more seriously than his showdown with Ngannou. Pictures have also already surfaced of the British heavyweight in his gym in Morecambe, which have shown him in a far superior shape to his previous outing, which is a sign that we are set to receive a top-level night in February.