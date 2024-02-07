Highlights Agron Smakici has denied elbowing Tyson Fury in sparring, suggesting it may have been unintentional due to the nature of the session.

Smakici has also dismissed rumours of Fury struggling in camp, stating that they had a competitive sparring session with light-hearted banter.

The cause of Fury's cut remains unclear, with speculation ranging from a clash of heads to a possible elbow, but Smakici has expressed willingness to assist Fury for his rescheduled fight with Usyk.

The man who caused the postponement of one of the biggest bouts in boxing history has spoken out to dispel the claims that some fans have purported. Heavyweight Agron Smakici, a southpaw from the Balkan nation of Croatia, spoke to iFL TV to deny that he hit the WBC champion Tyson Fury with an elbow in sparring.

The nasty cut to his eyelid required 11 stitches and Fury has recently revealed the extent of the damage on his social media, just days before the originally scheduled fight was set to take place. It has been alleged by some that Smakici managed to catch The Gypsy King with an elbow, with leaked footage showing that might have been what happened, albeit the quality of the video not being great, making it hard to say for certain it was an elbow rather than a punch.

Agron Smakici reflects on sparring with Tyson Fury

He was the man who injured Fury, postponing the fight with Oleksandr Usyk

The Croat, however, has since disagreed with the claims that he elbowed Fury, telling his side of the story with popular YouTube channel iFL TV, saying: "Unfortunately it looks like bad news because I cancelled the biggest fight, but it wasn't on purpose. I threw a punch, I know I felt the punch, but maybe because he was pulling my head forward, it went with the elbow. It wasn't on purpose. I was asking Mr Sugar [Hill] what sort of sparring I should do. "He said 'Just do however you feel.'

"I was trying to move a lot like Usyk, moving around a lot and hitting the body. I do professional wrestling, so I was also doing wrestling with him, everything was going."

Rumours had been spreading previously that Fury was struggling during this camp, particularly in sparring. Former cruiserweight Jonny Nelson even went as far as claiming that Fury was getting ‘turned over’ and 'having his a** handed to him.'

Smakici, however, put that rumour to bed as well, stating: "He wasn't not in shape as people were writing. He did some tricks, he likes to speak. 'You little sausage, come on'. We had some stuff like that in the sparring."

Related Tyson Fury's four-month body transformation from Ngannou fight to Usyk fight The Gypsy King was heavily criticised for his appearance for the Ngannou fight, so he made serious changes for the Usyk bout!

Discussing the incident in question even further, the Croat continued: "In the third round, the cut happened. All of the time was with headguards, he had big gloves and I had big gloves. They put vaseline [on him]. Everything was protected. We didn't know what happened, he just said 'I'm bleeding, I'm bleeding. I'm cut.' Every camp you have situations like these, it's boxing.”

The 18th of May is when the fight will now go down

Even though it is a deep cut, the rescheduled date for the 18th of May is definitely one that Fury can recover for, and he will certainly want to given that should the fight not go ahead this time around, the person to blame will be fined a staggering $10,000,000.

Obviously, whatever happened was completely unintentional, and while Smakici does deny elbowing Fury, you do have to question what actually happened to cause a cut that deep. Former professional lightweight boxer Mark Tibbs analysed the video during an interview with Seconds Out.

He said: “Someone called a check hook, went ‘nice check hook’ and that was a check hook, but there was a short left hand hook, and it looked low to me and there could have been a little clash of heads there. Off the check hook… a back left hand hook came in, but it looked like it touched the whiskers of Tyson and his head went back, if, and I couldn’t see it myself, but if he went through, then yes, an elbow could do that damage on that eye 100%.”

Tibbs did stress that he couldn’t fully make out what happened in the video that he saw, but that this was his thinking after seeing a clip. Smakici, however, did add that he would like to return to Fury’s camp to help out for his rescheduled fight with Usyk, though he did joke that perhaps he would have to bring some elbow protection next time.