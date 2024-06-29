Highlights Recently filed documents show that Fury earned more than £500,000-a-week last year.

His massive income was helped by two stadium fights against British opposition.

Outside of boxing, Fury has investments in a number of properties, as well as a caravan park.

Recent filings have revealed the eye-watering amount of money that Tyson Fury earned last year with 'The Gypsy King' banking more than £500,000-per-week.

Coming off the back of his first professional boxing defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last month, it would be reasonable to assume that morale in the Fury camp could be at an all-time low. However, the staggering sum that he earned last year may go some way towards helping cushion the blow.

In account filings published this week, it has been confirmed that Tyson Fury Ltd - the company through which the fighter trades - earned more than £115,000-a-day last year, according to The Sun. During the accounting period from April 2022 to September 2023, Fury defeated fellow British boxers Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora and had just signed a deal to face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in October of 2023.

So these figures do not include the £85 million deal he signed for his blockbuster clash with Usyk, meaning the Morecambe man's fortune is set to climb even higher.

How Tyson Fury Earned His Massive Income Last Year

'The Gypsy King' saw his net worth soar

Fury’s fights against Whyte and Chisora, which took place at Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium respectively, and his huge bout against Ngannou in Saudi Arabia, plus his subsequent sponsorship deals saw his assets rise from £54 million to a massive £118 million. If his expected earnings from both the first Usyk fight and their expected rematch are taken into account, it is likely that Fury’s vast fortune will exceed £250 million by the end of the year.

Related Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Rematch Could Have Major Rule Change There could be a major rule change in the sport of boxing coming, with the WBC wanting it in play for the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch.

The Tyson Fury Ltd company was established in 2013 and lists its nature of business as ‘sports activities, property letting and PR’. The superstar heavyweight holds the majority of his wealth in investments, which include a caravan park in Rochdale as well as his new mansion. Fury also set up a property firm called Greenway Balmoral Ltd in 2023.

According to a source for The Sun, the 35-year-old has ‘boxed clever’ in recent years both in and out of the and is keen to secure a strong financial future for his family, insisting:

"He has been really focused on his career and family. And that means earning as much as possible so they can all be happy and comfortable when he hangs up his gloves. The Usyk fights will obviously add to his fortune, as would any fight between him and Anthony Joshua if it ever happens."

As the source states, Fury’s net worth looks set to climb even higher with a huge rematch against Usyk set to take place later this year. After losing to the Ukranian via split decision last month, Fury will have the chance to avenge the only blemish on his record when they meet again on the 21st of December in Saudi Arabia.

It is then expected that the winner of the fight between Joshua and Daniel Dubois, who are set to face each other at Wembley Stadium on the 21st of September for the IBF world heavyweight title, will go on to face the winner of the Fury vs. Usyk rematch to once again unify the belts and crown the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.