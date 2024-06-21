Highlights Tyson Fury's teammate has revealed the text message he received from the Gypsy King after he lost to Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury tasted defeat for the first time ever in his professional career in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on the 18th of May, losing to the Ukrainian via split decision.

Now, he's back in the gym and eyeing up the rematch, which is locked in for the 21st of December.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk went head-to-head last month to determine the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, the first of its kind since the Lennox Lewis days. After 12 rounds of enthralling boxing and back and forth, it was the Ukrainian who got the job done and had his arm raised via split decision, handing the Brit his first loss as a professional in the process.

Despite the fight only just taking place, the rematch is already booked and organised. It was originally set for October, but it's now been pushed back and will take place a few days before Christmas, on the 21st of December, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia once again. Although there's still six months to go until the rematch, Fury is already looking ahead and preparing for the fight. According to his former sparring partner and his teammate, Jorge Capetillo, the Gypsy King is in a good place right now and has had positive interactions with him since the defeat to Usyk.

"I messaged him, and he is really good," Capetillo told Betway, as per The Mirror. "Tyson said he was 'Fine, back in the gym and ready to rock and roll'. He is ready to bounce back, and I know he will because he is a strong man. He should be able to bounce back from this loss and I couldn’t be more proud of him."

He further continued: "He’s already conquered everything in boxing. He’s showed the world that anything can happen by coming back from his mental health to become world champion again. After the three fights against Deontay Wilder, he has nothing to prove. He still has a lot of passion for boxing, and I’m truly happy for him and know he will become undisputed champion of the world."

Tyson Fury After Loss to Usyk

A drop in the rankings, and a video of him looking worse for wear

After his loss to Usyk, the British boxer saw himself slip down the WBC heavyweight rankings. He is currently placed below his rival and fellow British boxer, Anthony Joshua. However, Capetillo believes that Fury has what it takes to take down Usyk in his rematch and is working hard to climb back up the rankings.

"He was being efficient when he was pushing him back because he’s the bigger man," Fury's ex-teammate said in the same interview. "I think the pace, keep his hands up a little bit more, sit a little bit more and not jump too much. He can walk in instead of jumping and start boxing more, because he’s too big and heavy. You can jump for a couple of seconds but not for a couple of rounds. He needs to box more, keep his guard up and keep it tight. He’s the bigger man, and he needs to push back Usyk."

Fury has also recently spoken about the fight on his Ferocity YouTube channel. He has claimed that after having time to reflect on the events of last month, and watching the fight back numerous times, he still believes that he won.

"I've watched the fight back lots of times and still got the same answer - I thought I won the fight," he said. "Usyk knows he didn't beat me…I thought I boxed the head right off him for most of the rounds. He landed a good punch in round eight and busted my nose. In round nine he had a 10-8 round, and I gave him round 10. But other than that, I didn't give him any other rounds."

He then spoke about his rematch with the Ukrainian fighter and revealed that he was looking forward to the challenge: "I've got to get him out of there because I'm not gonna get a decision. It's unfortunate because it's hard enough to win a fight just by winning it, never mind knowing you've gotta knock someone out. But I'm confident and looking forward to the challenge."