Spencer Oliver believes Oleksandr Usyk will go down as an all-time great following his sensational win against Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

The Ukrainian became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he defeated 'The Gypsy King.'

The 37-year-old secured a tight split decision win on the judges' scorecards after an epic battle at Kingdom Arena. The official score totals read 115-112 Usyk, 114-113 Fury & 114-113 Usyk.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk is just the 25th man in history to reign as undisputed heavyweight champion - and the first fighter to ever do it in the four-belt era.

Usyk's decisive moment came in the ninth round when he landed a number of stinging shots - which appeared to nearly knock Fury out. The Brit was left dazed on the canvas and was saved by the bell, with many believing that the contest should've been stopped.

Many were left shocked with the speed on display from the Ukrainian as he became the undisputed champion last weekend. He'll no doubt go down as the best heavyweight of this generation, and can certainly be considered as one of the all-time legends of the sport.

Spencer Oliver Compares Usyk to Some of the Greats

It'll take a lot to dethrone the Ukrainian

After striking gold at the Olympic Games in 2012, the Ukrainian made his professional debut a year later and was already a world champion within three years.

In 2018, the Ukrainian made history when he became the undisputed cruiserweight champion after he gave Murat Gassiev a boxing lesson in a near-shutout decision win in the World Boxing Super Series final at Olimpiysky Sports Complex in Moscow.

He then retained his titles against Tony Bellew before moving up to heavyweight in 2019. Since then, he's been on an absolute tear. The two wins over Anthony Joshua established himself as one of the best on the planet.

Now, after defeating Fury, it's fair to say that Usyk is the best on the planet and arguably pound-for-pound number one in the world. When comparing the Ukrainian to some of the biggest names in the sport in the heavyweight division, Oliver told GiveMeSport on behalf of talkSPORT BET:

"You look at other undisputed champions, you're talking about the last ones like Riddick Bowe, Evander Holyfield, Buster Douglas, Mike Tyson. They're the sort of names that you're talking about and when you talk about those names, they're names who've gone through generations, people accept that they are great fighters. Well, guess what! Oleksandr Usyk wins the undisputed cruiserweight titles, moves up, wins the undisputed heavyweight title, he has to go down as an all-time great.

"Speed of foot, speed of hand, he does something different to all the other heavyweights. And what we found out on Saturday night was, and the question mark hanging over him after the Daniel Dubois fight is 'does he, when fighters get on top of him, does he not like it?' Is he one of those fighters that looks for excuses and looks for ways out? Well, he showed us that he's got the minerals, he's got that toughness as well. Against a big giant in Tyson Fury, he bit down on his gumshield, he got hit with some big uppercuts, his legs went a couple of times. But he showed that he's got that greatness in him."

With Oliver full of praise for the 37-year-old, he insists that Usyk should be considered as the number one in the pound-for-pound rankings.

"Does Oleksandr Usyk go down as an all-time great? Without a doubt. He's definitely the pound-for-pound number one fighter in the world today. That's including Terence Crawford through his achievements. Because it's not about going through the weights and people may say 'well, you know, there's other two-time undisputed world champions, there's fighters who have won in four different weights (classes).' "We're talking about heavyweights when they jump up from cruiserweight to heavyweight. That's a huge jump, you're talking 3... 4... 5 stone. It's a big thing. So, for someone to be able to do that, you've got to go down as the number one pound-for-pound in the world, and you've got to go down as an all-time great, like with the names that I've mentioned there. Lennox Lewis included in that as well, of course, Lennox was the last undisputed champion."

How Fury Can Cement His Legacy

'The Gypsy King' will be desperate to avenge his defeat

During Lewis' spell as heavyweight champion, the Brit suffered defeats to Oliver McCall and Hasim Rahman in 1994 and 2001 respectively.

While many fighters tend to steer clear of a rematch, 'The Lion' went in head first and later avenged his two losses in the ring.

In order to cement his legacy and be mentioned in the same bracket as Lewis, Holyfield and Tyson, Oliver believes that Fury must avenge his defeat to Usyk as well as fighting Joshua.

"But, look what Lennox Lewis done and how he cemented his legacy. The two fights that he actually lost, he avenged those losses in Oliver McCall and Hasim Rahman,'' he said.

''That's legacies, that's going into it. That's why Tyson Fury, if he wants to put his name in this mix, he has to now go over old ground with Oleksandr Usyk. And he has to fight Anthony Joshua."