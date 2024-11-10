The highly-controversial fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is now just a matter of days away. With a 31-year age gap between the two participants, plenty of critics have raised concerns about the 58-year-old returning to the ring to take on 27-year-old Paul. It's one of the most outlandish bouts in boxing history - and it turns out that it's just a little too out there for oddsmakers in a number of US states.

While it's not expected that the fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will be sold out on the 15th of November, millions of fans are expected to tune in as Netflix makes its first foray into live sports broadcasting. However, fans in several US states won't be able to have a bet on the actions after a series of bans were brought into force.

The fight is set to be contested under full professional rules, with the result counting on both men's records. This was not the case when Tyson stepped into the ring last time out for an exhibition contest with Roy Jones Jr in November 2020.

Officials Explain Why Betting on Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul is Being Banned

New York is one area where wagers won't be allowed

There are a couple of special exceptions that have been granted by the commission overseeing the fight, the Texas Department for Licensing and Regulation, and these are what has prompted governors in several states to halt betting on the bout.

The fight will be staged over eight two-minute rounds, rather than the traditional 3-minute rounds, with the fighters using 14-ounce gloves, rather than the traditional 10-ounce mitts. The New York State Gaming commission believes that these changes pitch the contest as more of an exhibition than a real fight. They also had concerns over whether Tyson should truly be considered a professional boxer, telling USA Today: "Generally, exhibition events and those featuring non-professional athletes are not permitted."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Tyson last fought as a professional boxer back in 2005, when he lost to Kevin McBride.

Officials in Colorado had similiar concerns, explaining: "Our requirements that have not been met include, but are not limited to, glove weight and that not all fighters are professionally ranked." Their counterparts in Vermont shared that sentiment, calling the rule changes "a sticking point" for betting to be allowed. Louisiana followed suit, citing the fights "non-traditional rules" as their reason for the ban.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 10/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No Contests 2 0

Kentucky has also banned wagers, although this is due to the fact that they don't recognise the TDLR as "an approved sports governing body." Pennsylvania is another region where fans won't be able to have a financial interest in the bout, although that state has a record of banning betting on controversial fights, having refused to sanction bets on Vitor Belfort's demolition of an aging Evander Holyfield in 2021. A representative for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board declared: "We just said: ‘Not in Pennsylvania!'

With the fight included as part of a standard Netflix subscription, it is likely that tens of millions of fans will tune into the Tyson vs Paul bout, with a significant number expected to have bets on the action - where permitted to do so. There may also be a few days to go until the fight itself, but even now, nobody is quite sure what sort of spectacle awaits in Arlington, Texas.