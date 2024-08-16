Highlights Suns added Tyus Jones to boost point guard position and complement big three: Durant, Booker, Beal.

Financial limitations forced Suns to find cheap role players like Jones to improve roster depth.

Jones' playmaking ability and low turnover rate offer Suns new options and greater potential for success.

Aside from the big three of Kevin Durant , Devin Booker and Bradley Beal , the Phoenix Suns ' roster looked wafer thin last season, which ultimately saw them suffer a shocking exit in the first round of the NBA post-season.

Having given up so much capital to get their two superstars over the last two seasons, they were left unable to do too much to bolster their roster this off-season, but they were able to pick up free agent point-guard Tyus Jones , who league insider Mark Medina argues is the ‘perfect addition’ to the team.

Championship-or-Bust Territory

Suns have bolstered their supporting cast as well as they can under financial limitations

This season could be now or never for the Suns’ NBA championship hopes with their big three of Durant, Booker and Beal.

Having had to virtually decimate their once deep roster - which had a 2-0 series lead in the 2021 NBA Finals before blowing it - in order to be able to swing such blockbuster trades for the All-Stars, the supporting cast, at times, looked stretched, and it ultimately cost them once the playoffs got underway, where they were swept in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves .

At one point in the off-season, there were rumors beginning to form that suggested that the Suns could even look to trade their 14-time All-Star, though such rumors were swiftly discarded, and Durant’s overall performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games all but confirmed he was still too good to even consider parting ways with.

But one thing was clear – they needed to bolster the supporting cast around the big three, and had to find a way to do so cheaply due to financial constraints.

Suns Ballhandlers versus Tyus Jones (2023-24 Season) Player USG% AST TOV AST% Tyus Jones 16.3 7.3 1.1 34.6 Devin Booker 29.9 6.9 2.6 31.2 Kevin Durant 29.0 5.0 3.3 22.2 Bradley Beal 22.7 5.0 2.5 22.5

Fortunately, they were able to add role players including Royce O'Neale , Monte Morris and Mason Plumlee , who all have now helped the Suns position themselves in better stead than when they entered the last regular season campaign.

But undoubtedly, their biggest free agency acquisition was that of Tyus Jones, who they inked to an extremely team-friendly one-year, $3.3 million deal.

Having spent last season with the Washington Wizards, this pickup was one deemed to be of significance to Phoenix, who evidently lacked a true point-guard on the ball, and without such a floor general, someone like Booker was forced to take on more playmaking duties, which saw him stray away from what he does best: shooting.

Jones Has ‘Natural Ability’ As Point Guard

Considering their financial circumstances, Medina argues that being able to sign a player like Tyus Jones to the team is a huge plus to Phoenix, with him possessing the ability to be able to be influential both in the starting lineup and off the bench, while being able to compliment the Suns’ big three well.

“He’s a huge addition. Everything starts with how healthy and productive Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal are, but Tyus Jones is a really good point guard. He's solid and he can relieve the concerns that the Suns had with not having a pure point guard on the team. They felt like that trio of star players co-existed really well, but it's not always natural, and Tyus Jones has that natural ability to manage things, and he's ultimately what you want in a back-up point guard. He doesn't make a lot of mistakes. He's really solid, he's organized, he's a team player, he's productive. He can start in certain games when guys are injured, but he's also very amenable to then coming off the bench when other guys are healthy, so he’s a perfect addition.It doesn't mean that they're back in the championship race, but it's as good of a sign as they could make given their cap limitations.”

Perfect Fit to the Suns’ System

Brings elite playmaking attributes

It is quite unusual that a player coming off a career year is willing to sign for a veteran's minimum deal with a new team, but that is exactly what Jones has done.Perhaps he sees the potential for championship success that this Suns team has, though of course that is only speculation.

The nine-year veteran had his best scoring season in which he averaged 12.0 points shooting at a 48.9 percent clip and 41.4 percent from three-point range - both career-highs, while his 7.3 assists were 2.1 more than the career-high he set the season before (5.2 assists per game).

Tyus Jones - 2023-24 Season Playmaking Metrics Category Statistic Passes Made 55.6 Assists 7.3 Potential Assists 12.5 Assists Points Created 18.6 Assists-To-Pass % 13.2

But as well as his best ever assist figures, Jones also had just an average of just 1.1 turnovers per contest, while the Suns' big three each averaged 2.5 or more turnovers per game, with Durant averaging the most with 3.3.

With Jones becoming the floor general whenever he steps onto the court, this opens up opportunities for his teammates to slot around him and be in their more natural positions.

Whether that be allowing Durant to operate more in the mid-range, or having the likes of Booker, Beal and Grayson Allen on the wings ready to knock down long-range catch-and-shoot attempts, the Suns finally have options at their disposal, and it's all because of Tyus Jones.

So, can they make a championship push? It's too early to say, especially with the level of competition they face in just the Western Conference, and their recent health and availability struggles.

However, their chances of progressing on a deeper playoff run than last season certainly seems on the cards in what is likely to be a championship-or-bust campaign.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.