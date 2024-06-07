Highlights Stephon Castle's versatility and work ethic are prime factors in projecting his potential NBA impact.

His defensive abilities and high motor draw comparisons to other elite wing players.

While lacking high-end athleticism, Castle has excellent slashing skills and playmaking abilities.

As the 2024 NBA Draft approaches, prospects look to solidify their draft stock. Some rely on private workouts and combines to showcase their skills in front of potential suitors.

And others rely on their body of work during their respective pro and college careers to highlight what they can bring to the pros.

One player whose collegiate career propelled them into the lottery conversation is University of Connecticut Huskies guard, Stephon Castle. His body of work and physical attributes paint a clear picture of what his role could be once he enters the NBA.

Fresh Blood

Castle emerges as a versatile threat for the defending champs

A Covington, Ga. native, Castle burst onto the scene his senior year when he averaged over 20 points per game to go with 3 steals and 2 blocks per contest. He was versatile. Had length due to his 6-foot-6 frame.

He played so well that he earned All-American honors before committing to the defending national champions, UConn.

Castle struggled during the month of December during his freshman year. In the five games that month, Castle averaged 5.6 points per game. Defensively, Castle struggled to impact the game and averaged 2.4 assists per game.

He was raw. But as bad as the month of December was for Castle, January was just as good. In fact, his scoring average ballooned to 12.1 points per game during January, more than doubling his average from a month before.

From that point on, Castle was steady. Using his length, Castle proved he could attack the rim with ease and finish at a consistent rate. He drives with aggression and strength.

And while he is in the process of creating his own offense, Castle also sees the floor well and finds his open teammates for easy finishes.

Sure, his 2.9 assists per game aren't eye-popping. But his offensive rating ranked 12th in the Big East. And as the third or fourth option on a national champion team, his exploits are impressive. He uses his 215-pound frame to protect the ball as he drives the lane.

He was also willing to do the dirty work. Fewer guards impacted the game on defense and the boards in the same way as Castle.

Stephon Castle's College Stats Category Stat Big East Rank Defensive Rating 99.3 10th Offensive Rating 119.7 12th Off.Rebound % 7.8% 12th Off. Rebounds 57 15th Free Throws 83 18th

And while Castle may lack the high-end athleticism like some wings in the NBA, he has an explosive first step that allows him to penetrate and draw fouls at will.

Know Your Role

Castles' versatility could lead to a defined role early on

Defensively, Castle shows the ability to guard every position on the perimeter. He ranked 10th in the Big East for his defensive rating and has drawn comparisons to above average defenders since his high school days.

His high motor allows him to close out on defenders with ease and recover when his assignment blows past him.

And it is this trait that has drawn comparisons to players such as RJ Barret and Bruce Brown, both wing players for the Toronto Raptors. Both players with offensive upside who excel defensively.

Stephon Castle vs Pro Comparisons in College Category Stephon Castle RJ Barrett Bruce Brown PPG 11.1 22.6 11.7 APG 2.9 4.3 3.5 Height 6'6" 6'7" 6'5" 3pt % 26.7% 30.8% 31.6% FGA per Game 8.5 18.5 9.2 Off. Rating 119.7 110.1 109.7

When comparing the collegiate careers of Barrett and Castle, one can see the similarities. Both stand at 6-foot-6 with defensive upside. Both showed the ability to attack the rim at will but are limited by their poor three-point shooting.

While Brown stands two inches shorter at 6-foot-4, his skill set is similar to Castle's. The biggest difference between Brown and Castle is Brown's NBA three-point percentage fluctuates between poor and above average. But it is a peak that Castle can reasonably reach.

But Castle is more natural as a playmaker than Brown. Because of this, Castle favors Barrett more than Brown. Castle has shown he is more assertive with the ball in his hands in only one year of being a third or fourth option.

Brown has shown the ability to provide off-ball scoring by cutting and draining open shots on occasion. Different from the slashing styles of Barrett and Castle.

Castle may not possess the offensive upside like a Ja Morant, or the length, defense and passing of a Ben Simmons. But he can carve out a significant role as a secondary playmaker, such as Barrett or Brown.