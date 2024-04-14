Highlights Roma's Serie A clash with Udinese has been called off after Evan Ndicka collapsed on the field, sparking concerns about his health.

The referee made the decision to suspend the game to ensure Ndicka's wellbeing, while both sets of players and coaches showed solidarity.

Initial reports have indicated Ndicka may have suffered a heart attack and the club have issued a statment to say he's conscious.

Roma defender Evan Ndicka has suddenly collapsed and subsequently stretchered off during his side’s league clash with Udinese, leading to the affair being called off. The game was level at 1-1 before the 24-year-old fell to the floor in the 73rd minute. Romelu Lukaku, in the 64th minute, had cancelled out Roberto Pereyra’s first-half strike but after Ndicka collapsed, referee Luca Pairetto decided to call the game off.

According to The Sun, he could be seen holding his chest as he was ushered down the tunnel. After on-pitch checks, Ndicka was taken into the stadium's medical rooms and Daniele De Rossi, after an initial suspension of the match, rushed after the medical team to check on his player's condition. According to reports, initial tests suggest that Ndicka possibly suffered a heart attack.

Roma and Udinese Reach Mutual Agreement to Suspend Fixture

Both managers shared a warm embrace

Once the six-cap Ivory Coast international was removed from the field of play, both sets of players were seen to be in discussion with Pairetto, ensuring that a fair and collective agreement was right for all parties. According to Sky Italia, De Rossi gathered his roster in a circle to make a decision and then communicated to the referee Pairetto and the Udinese boss Gabriele Cioffi that the visitors did not feel like continuing.

As such, the missing minutes will be made up on a date yet to be established. Suspended due to concern over the Paris-born centre-back's wellbeing, both sets of fans applauded once the Stadio Friuli were made aware of the situation.

De Rossi, who replaced Jose Mourinho, and his Udinese counterpart Cioffi were also involved in the conversation and shared a warm embrace after the man in the middle came to his decision. It must be underlined the great civility of the Friulian club who immediately understood the situation and were passionate in ensuring the correct desicion was made.

Roma Issue Ndicka Statement

Udinese also show send message of support

Following the fixture's suspension, the Giallorossi have kept fans in the loop by releasing a statement about Ndicka's situation, suggesting that he is now conscious and has been transported to Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine to ensure the relevant checks can be made.

Translated from Italian into English, the statement reads: "Following an illness suffered on the pitch by Evan Ndicka, #UdineseRoma was suspended. The player is conscious and was transported to hospital for checks. Come on Evan, we're all with you!". Udinese also joined their opponents by showing their solidarity for Ndicka, posting a heart-warming message on their social media, insisting they are all behind the centre-back.