A report from UEFA's Referee Committee has confirmed that Germany were wrongfully denied a penalty against Spain during their Euro 2024 quarter-final clash. The incident in question took place in the first half of extra-time as a Jamal Musiala shot cannoned off Spain defender Marc Cucurella's arm inside the penalty.

English referee Anthony Taylor waved away appeals for a spot kick, a decision that was supported by VAR Stuart Atwell. La Roja would go on to win the game thanks to a 119th winner from Arsenal man Mikel Merino, before eventually going on to win the tournament. However, a new report has revealed that Luis de la Fuente's side should count themselves lucky that they even made it to the final at all.

Report Shows Germany Deserved a Penalty

UEFA's Referees' Committee confirmed a mistake had been made

In a review undergone by the UEFA Referee Committee, it was revealed that Cucurella should have been punished for his illegal block and that his arm was not close enough to his body to give the defender the benefit of the doubt. The body is responsible for reviewing situations from past games to help guide referees moving forward. As per ESPN, the report stated:

"Hand-to-ball contact that stops a shot on goal should be punished more strictly, and in most cases a penalty kick should be awarded, unless the defender's arm is very close to the body or on the body. In this case, the defender stops the shot on goal with his arm, which is not very close to the body, making itself bigger, so a penalty kick should have been awarded."

As a result of this, Cucurella became the pantomine villain for the remainder of the tournament. The Chelsea man was booed throughout both the semi-final clash against France and in the final against England, as the German faithful sounded their dissatisfaction over the fact that his error against the hosts was not punished.

Julian Nagelsmann on Handball Decision

The Germany boss was unhappy with the referee's verdict

Speaking after the game, Germany head coach, Julian Nagelsmann, criticised the decision, saying that it didn't matter whether Cucurella's arm was deemed too close to his body or not, as it denied a potential goal:

"It wasn't deserved today and the referee blew in favour of Spain a little. When the ball is clearly heading for the goal, the Spaniard stops the ball with his hand. He doesn't do it on purpose, but that doesn't matter. "The penalty we got against Denmark was much less of a penalty. I cannot understand why it was not evaluated, even though there were 48,000 replays. "It's sad that I'll probably never be a part of a home Euros in my career again."

As of yet, there has not been any official response from either Spanish or German representatives to the report.