UEFA have confirmed a new rule which will prevent clubs from signing players to deals of more than five years to get around Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Chelsea were famously able to spend over £600m in the first two transfer windows under Todd Boehly, getting around FFP rules by signing players to contracts of seven or eight years.

This allowed them to spread transfer fees over a longer period through a process known as amortisation - ultimately lowering the amount of expenditure that appeared in their accounts each year.

While the practice was within the bounds of FFP rules, it didn't go down well with the west London club's rivals.

From July 1, however, clubs will be forced to pay transfer fees within five years of the deal being completed, meaning that the advantage obtained by offering longer contracts will no longer exist.

Contracts signed previously, though, will not be impacted by the changes, meaning that Chelsea won't be penalised for prior deals.

Check out what UEFA said below, per The Mirror.

What did UEFA say about the rule change?

UEFA’s executive committee have claimed to have endorsed amendments to the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability, which includes that clubs will have to pay off registered players within a period of five years, even if a player’s contract exceeds that time.

UEFA said in a press release: “The amortisation of the player’s registration will be limited to five years in order to ensure equal treatment of all clubs and improve financial sustainability. In the case of a contract extension, the amortisation can be spread over the extended contract period but up to a maximum of five years from the date of the extension.

“Such a change will not restrict the way in which clubs operate (i.e. clubs that are allowed by their national governing bodies to conclude player contracts for a period exceeding five years can continue to do so) and will not apply retroactively to transfer operations that have already taken place.”

“With regard to the player exchange transactions, the regulation specifies that it is the responsibility of the clubs to assess whether a transfer operation should be qualified as a swap, in which case it shall be accounted for in line with the international accounting standards. This approach aims at dissuading that transfer operations take place with the sole intent to artificially inflate transfer profits rather than sporting purposes.”

Which players have Chelsea signed on long-term deals?

Since last summer’s window, Chelsea have signed ten different players to contracts that exceed a five-year period.

Former Leicester defender Wesley Fofana was brought in on a seven-year deal, while Benoit Badiashile, Malo Gusto and Noni Madueke penned deals lasting seven-and-a-half years.

Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk, meanwhile, put pen to paper at Stamford Bridge for a staggering eight and a half years.

Chelsea’s latest signing is French ace Cristopher Nkunku on a six-year deal from RB Leipzig.

However, the Bundesliga outfit insisted that the £52m fee be paid in five £10.4m instalments before 2027, rather £8.6m a year over the life of the contract.