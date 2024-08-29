Key Takeaways Many of the world's biggest clubs have produced stunning away jerseys down the years.

The Champions League is one of the hardest competitions in the world to win — and only the best teams around the globe can think about walking away with the trophy at the end of the season. From September to June, they have to be at their strongest to progress through each round.

While the football does most of the talking, particularly when the best players in the world are involved, clubs also like to showcase their identity in the form of their kits. The home jersey is often kept traditional, to respect the values of the teams. "Simplicity is key," can often be heard, but that can go out of the window with away jerseys.

With clubs often given the license to go bold — knowing fans want to see something different — there have been some crazy kits over the years. Some have gone too far, whilst others have found the perfect blend between beauty and craziness. In light of this, here are the nine greatest away kits in Champions League history, with a mix of old-school classics and modern-day masterclasses.

Ranking Factors

Style

Iconic moments in the jersey

Legends who wore it

9 Greatest Champions League Away Kits Ranking Club Season Kit Used Manufacturer 1. Barcelona 1994/1995 Kappa 2. Real Madrid 1999/2000 Adidas 3. Paris Saint-Germain 2020/2021 Nike 4. Borussia Dortmund 1996/1997 Nike 5. Manchester United 2008/2009 Nike 6. Barcelona 2022/2023 Nike 7. AC Milan 2006/2007 Adidas 8. Inter Milan 2021/2022 Nike 9. Real Madrid 1995/1996 Kelme

9 Real Madrid

Kelme 1995/1996

Real Madrid have always had iconic jerseys. It's partnered their greatest players of all time over the years — and their 1995/1996 away jersey epitomises that perfectly. As the Spanish giants underwent a disappointing season by finishing sixth in La Liga and getting knocked out in the Champions League quarter-finals, their away kit was one of the few things that gave them positivity.

With a blend of blue and purple throughout, it was certainly different compared to traditional kits, but that's what made it an instant classic. It's now a shirt all kit collectors want to acquire as quickly as possible.

8 Inter Milan

Nike 2021/2022

Inter Milan need no introduction on the fashion stage. Based, unsurprisingly, in the northern Italian city of Milan, the club are at the heart of expensive fashion and class. From Gucci to Prada, it's hard to walk through the busy city without going past an exceedingly expensive shop.

Symbolising the area's heritage, Inter have always produced stunning kits — and their 2021/2022 away jersey is one of their best ever. It featured an eye-catching snake print across the front and back, inspired by the "modern classic" from the 2010/2011 campaign. As a unique option, everyone wanted to get their hands on it.

7 AC Milan

Adidas 2006/2007

AC Milan became champions of Europe in 2007 by beating Liverpool 2-1 in the final. Both goals came from legendary striker Filippo Inzaghi — and, through all the images from that famous night in Athens, the club's iconic away jersey can be seen. On a list which saw several clubs being 'different', AC Milan kept down the simplistic route.

But it worked. With a white base and the club's iconic trimmings around the edges, the Italian giants won fans over. Naturally, their stunning performances helped the shirt be remembered fondly — and it probably would not be popular in 2024 due to a change in style — yet it suited the times. Simple. Elegant. Stunning. The list could go on.

6 Barcelona

Nike 2022/2023

Switching to the modern day, Barcelona produced a stunning away strip for the 2022/2023 campaign. The club based on the Mediterranean coast have always had world-class players — and, in this jersey, they won the league title once again ahead of bitter rivals Real Madrid. It featured a bold design inspired by the 1992 Olympics, which took place in Barcelona 30 years ago when the kit was released.

Meanwhile, the colours of the five Olympic rings were on the cuffs of the sleeves and socks. Finishing off a clever and intricate design, the base of the shirt had a subtle pattern showing the map of the city of Barcelona. It included several iconic areas in the city such as the L'Eixample neighborhood and Avenida Diagonal.

5 Manchester United

Nike 2008/2009

When Manchester United won the Champions League in 2008, it was a dream come true for everyone associated with the club. Nine years on from their previous triumph, they had a particular Portuguese superstar to thank for his efforts — and Cristiano Ronaldo continued to excel in the following season, especially away from home.

With an all-white away jersey, which always got dirty during the winter, the Red Devils went down a classy and simplistic route, allowing them to clearly showcase their honour badges on the side. The most memorable shirts are sometimes the easiest to think about, and that was the case for the northern side in the 2008/2009 campaign.

4 Borussia Dortmund

Nike 1996/1997

In the 1996/1997 season, Dortmund produced two of the greatest kits of all time. With a fluorescent yellow home jersey, they continued the trend by switching the colours around for the away jersey. Using an all-black base with yellow trimmings, it was an instant classic, with Nike going above and beyond to give the club a beautiful strip.

Dortmund have always been a club passionate about their identity; this jersey did that, and the jersey is now a permanent feature in history as the German giants went on to win the Champions League. Two goals from Karl-Heinz Riedle and a strike from Lars Ricken cemented everything associated with the season in history.

3 Paris Saint-Germain

Nike 2020/2021

Switching back to the modern day, Paris Saint-Germain, just like Milan, have always been associated with fashion. Situated in the French capital — a place synonymous with high-end fashion and luxury — the club have been expected to produce masterful jerseys each campaign.

Countless kits could have featured on this list, but their 2020/2021 away strip is one of the best ever. It marked the club’s 50th anniversary through a celebration of their beloved Hechter stripe, which took its cue from the white kit worn in the 1995/1996 season when Les Parisiens captured a first major European title. With the white base and iconic red stripe, it's easy to see why it's included, whilst Kylian Mbappe, one of the best attackers in the world, playing in it only made it more memorable.

2 Real Madrid

Adidas 1999/2000

As a club associated with wealth, power, and luxury, Real Madrid feature on this list for a second time. Whilst their first jersey was a bold, risky and unique design, it was a different story during the 1999/2000 campaign. The Galacticos won the Champions League by beating Valencia 3-0 in the final — and, throughout the campaign, the fans adored their away strip.

With an all-black base and gold trimmings, it oozed class, whilst the old-fashioned collar perfectly symbolised the era. It was even worn in the Champions League final, cementing its place in history.

1 Barcelona

Kappa 1994/1995

Finally, Barcelona's away jersey, which featured during the 1994/1995 season, has been ranked as the best away kit in Champions League history. Used from 1992 to 1995, it was so popular the Spanish giants never considered changing it for three years, perhaps highlighting how different football was then compared to the modern day.

It was hardly a season to remember for Barcelona, with the club finishing fourth in the league and getting knocked out in the Champions League quarter-finals. However, their away jersey brought positivity to the pitch, with Romario - one of the best Brazilian players ever - thriving in it. With a turquoise base and the traditional Kappa design, it was bold and unique, yet adored by those who watched the club week in and week out.