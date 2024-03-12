Highlights UEFA are set to computerise the Champions League draw for the 2024/25 season, as deciding opponents manually in the new format would be time-consuming.

Clubs will be part of a single 36-team table in the group stage, and will play eight games.

The knockout stages of the competition have been revamped, with tennis-style seeding introduced.

UEFA have been forced to change the draw process for the Champions League when the new format comes into play next season, per multiple reports. The draw will now be nearly entirely computerised because of the changes to the competition.

This season's tournament will be the final one which features a group stage as fans know it, with a new 36-team format being introduced in 2024/25. All clubs will be placed in the same group and will play eight matches to decide who progresses into the knockout stages. But because of these changes, adjustments will have to be made to the draw process too.

Why the Draw Will Now Be Computerised

Manual Draw Would Take up to Four Hours

Under the new rules, teams will be separated into four pots, based on UEFA's five-year performance coefficient, with a club facing two opponents from each pot. However, figuring out who will face who in this round of the competition would be time-consuming if it was all done manually.

Per ESPN, UEFA estimate that a manual draw for the group stage would take up to four hours, and deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti admitted that around 900 balls would be used if the draw remained as it was. Instead, the only manual part of the draw when the new format kicks in will be selecting the team whose fixtures are to be decided. A computer will then take control of the draw process, allocating ties from all four pots.

Clubs will not be able to draw teams from their own country, unless there are too many in one pot, which would make the situation unavoidable. This would only be the case if a league had four or more clubs playing in the competition next season, with certain countries vying for an additional Champions League place.

Once all eight games have been played, the top eight clubs in the league will automatically go through, while a play-off round will then take place to decide the other eight teams. Clubs who finished from 9th to 16th will play against clubs who placed 17th to 24th, with 9th place playing 24th, 10th playing 23rd, and so on.

Changes to the Knockout Stages Also Made

New Tennis Style Seeding Introduced

As well as changes being made to how the group stages play out, the knockout draw for the competition will also have a new look. Per a report from The Times, UEFA competitions are now likely to adopt a tennis-style seeding policy in an attempt to keep the top two teams apart.

A team's seeding will be based on where a club finishes in the league table, with the team who finished top of the league being top seed for one half of the draw and facing a play-off winner, while the second-placed team will be placed on the other side of the draw.

The new system means that the top four seeds will be unable to face each other before the semi-finals of the competition. UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis has said that he hopes that the new model will help to prevent dead-rubber matches in the group stages, as clubs will want to finish as high in the table as possible to improve their seeding.

"This format is here to stay. The seeding incentivises the league phase to avoid as much as possible having dead matches."

Additionally, UEFA has ruled out playing the final of the competition outside of Europe, and has also said that it won't allow clubs from outside of Europe to take part in the European competitions. The ruling comes after Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley said that there will be a Saudi club in the Champions League at some point in the future.