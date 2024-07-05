Highlights Captains will be the only players who can discuss decisions on the pitch with referees in European club competitions.

The rule has been trialled at Euro 2024 and deemed a success by the governing body.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri fell foul of the rule during the group stage and was suspended for Spain's game against Albania as a result.

UEFA have confirmed a rule change in European club football that will see team captains being the only players who are allowed to discuss on-field decisions with referees. Confirmation of the change comes after UEFA deemed that a trial of the new rule during the ongoing European Championship had been a success.

All players at the tournament, aside from the team captains, have been instructed by UEFA to keep their distance from referees. Manchester City midfielder Rodri fell foul of the new rules during Spain's group-stage win over Italy, approaching the match referee to complain about an Italian player's foul on teammate Marc Cucurella.

Why Rodri was Booked at Euro 2024

Spain midfielder earned himself suspension

The midfielder was booked for doing so, as under the new rules only captain Alvaro Morata was permitted to speak to the referee about the incident. The caution meant that Rodri missed Spain's final group game against Albania. The first qualifying rounds for the Champions League, the Europa League and the Conference League get under way next week, and UEFA confirmed in a statement that the new rule will be in place by then.

The UEFA statement said: "UEFA EURO 2024 has seen a new policy introduced to shape the relationships between referees and players on the field, enhance communication around referees’ decisions and encourage mutual trust.

"The success of this new approach at UEFA EURO 2024, understood by the actors of the game and welcomed by the public opinion as unquestionable progress for the image of football, boosts our confidence that this is the way forward. Fair play and respect are values that football, the most popular game in the world, must convey to our societies.

Teams with 10 or more bookings at Euro 2024 (accurate as of 4 July, 2024) Turkey 18 Czechia 13 Austria 12 Slovenia 11 Italy 10 Hungary 10

Captains Told to Keep Teammates in Check

Different rule for goalkeeping skippers

"Starting with the new season of UEFA club competitions ready to kick off next week, this approach will therefore be extended to all matches in UEFA competitions. Referees have now an open line of dialogue with the teams to explain key decisions, including those involving VAR. These information and explanations are provided only to the team captains, who are the only players entitled to speak to the referee and request clarifications in a respectful manner.

"Captains must also take responsibility for their team-mates, asking them to respect the referee, keep their distance and not surround the match officials. Where the captain is the goalkeeper, therefore not close to the action in the majority of cases, the teams are requested to nominate a single outfield player authorised to speak with the referees, to receive their explanations. Players disregarding these instructions and approaching the referees to show dissent or to act disrespectfully are cautioned."