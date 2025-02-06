UEFA are reportedly considering scrapping extra time in the Champions League knockout stages. This season, the European competition, home to the greatest football teams on the continent, has been operating with a brand-new group stage format. Gone are the days of the small groups consisting of four teams and instead, every side competing in the Champions League have faced off in a large league table. The top eight teams after eight games played automatically move on to the knockout stages of the tournament, while teams between 9-16 in the table will face off in a playoff round to see who progresses.

The change was met with a mixed reception from fans and pundits alike. Some liked the idea of change, while others thought the Champions League was perfect as it was. It seems UEFA aren't finished tinkering with the competition, though, and there could be more massive changes on the horizon.

Related Champions League Knockout Round Play-Off Draw in Full The Champions League play-off draw has been completed as Manchester City, Real Madrid and the like learn their opponents.

UEFA Considering Getting Rid of Extra Time

One major complaint in recent years by those within football is just how much the stars at the top of the sport are having to play. Competing in multiple competitions, they're playing more minutes than ever and to address those concerns, UEFA are 'weighing up' axing extra time in the knockout stages of the Champions League, according to the Guardian.

In the event that extra time is scrapped from Champions League knockout games, any matches that finish in a draw would instead progress straight to a penalty shootout. A change is unlikely while the tournament is still in its current television rights cycle, which runs until 2027. The move would come after the FA decided to scrap replays in the FA Cup to address similar concerns from some of the biggest teams in the competition about how much they were having to play.

The change in the FA Cup was met with a hugely negative reaction, especially after Tamworth were denied the chance to face off against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium having held Ange Postecoglou's side to a draw after 90 minutes. Instead, they were forced to play extra time and the north London side came out on top during the additional period. The change cost Tamworth thousands of pounds. Whether fans will respond to the Champions League scrapping extra time with as much negativity remains to be seen.