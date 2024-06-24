Highlights UEFA have issued a statement defending the medical team's response to Barnabas Varga's injury.

Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai criticised the medical staff for being too slow in responding to the injury.

UEFA claims all medical staff acted according to protocol and there was no delay in treatment.

UEFA have issued a statement in response to criticism they faced over their medical staff being too slow to treat Barnabas Varga's horrific injury against Scotland on Monday night. In a game that ebbed and flowed as both teams tried to avoid elimination, the Hungarian's gruesome injury after a collision with Angus Gunn marred what was otherwise a fascinating contest at Euro 2024.

Varga was stretchered off, and it was later confirmed by the Hungarian FA that he was conscious and stable. He has since undergone surgery on facial injuries. However, UEFA have found themselves in hot water as many accused their medical staff of not acting with enough urgency. Now, Europe's governing body have responded in support of their team.

UEFA Issue Statement in Support of Their Medical Staff

It is stated that all involved worked according to protocol

As per talkSPORT, UEFA's official response to events that transpired during the Group A finale is that all staff involved did their job properly. This is despite the fact that Hungarian players were seen rushing to get the stretcher over to their teammate in a more timely fashion than those responsible for doing so. The statement claims:

"With regards to the medical intervention following the head injury suffered by Barnabas Varga of Hungary, we would like to clarify that the intervention of the team doctor happened within 15 seconds of the incident, followed immediately by the second stadium doctor, to conduct a first assessment of the injury and provide appropriate treatment, as per customary medical procedures. "The qualified pitchside emergency team were waiting pitchside, according to their protocol, and arrived with the stretcher as soon as their intervention was requested by the medics to evacuate the player for his immediate transfer to hospital. "The coordination between all the medical staff on site was professional and everything was done in accordance with the applicable medical procedures. There was no delay in the treatment of and assistance to the player."

Dominik Szoboszlai Criticises Slow Medical Attention

The Hungary captain was leading calls for medical staff to hurry up

One of the biggest critics surrounding the timeliness of Varga's treatment was his captain, Dominik Szoboslzlai. The Liverpool midfielder was leading the charge to get urgent attention to his teammate, going as far as to grab the stretcher off of the medical team in order to get it to Varga quicker.

After the game, the 23-year-old described the medical team as being too slow and suggested that more accountability needed to be taken, rather than letting a referee make the decision: