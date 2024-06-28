Highlights UEFA chief Roberto Rosetti has defended the decision not to award Scotland a penalty against Hungary.

Rosetti believes that striker Stuart Armstrong initiated contact with the Hungarian defender.

Hungary went on to win the game in the 99th minute, eliminating Scotland from Euro 2024.

The referee's decision to not award Scotland a penalty in their final Group A match against Hungary was the correct decision, according UEFA referee chief Roberto Rosetti. In a game that Steve Clarke's side had to win in order to qualify for the last 16 at Euro 2024, the Scots were controversially denied a penalty when Stuart Armstrong appeared to be fouled inside the penalty area.

Play was waved on, and Hungary eventually scored the latest goal in the tournament's history to send the Tartan Army crashing out. Whilst the likes of Alan Shearer criticised the decision at the time, saying that it was a 'clear penalty', Rosetti has claimed that the on-field decision was the right one as it was Armstrong who initiated the contact.

Rosetti Places Blame on Armstrong for Penalty Decision

The referee chief stated that the attacker changed his direction

As per The Sun, Rosetti described the decision not to penalise Hungary for the challenge on Armstrong as controversial. However, the former official believes that VAR made the correct call due to the forward's role in instigating the contact.

Rosetti claimed: "This was a very tough game with a couple of controversial incidents. There was one in minute 68 when there was a possible penalty because the Scotland number 7 - John McGinn - was pulling the opponent’s shirt.

"Then of course in minute 79 in the penalty area of Hungary, there was another incident, in favour of Scotland. The attacker of Scotland, Armstrong, was in front of the Hungarian.

"If you watch it from behind the camera, there was a movement of the attacker towards the Hungarian, so it was another controversial decision. Of course the VAR checked it - they check everything. "They checked and decided it was just physical contact because, in their opinion the attacker changed his direction towards the defender and it was a physical contact to challenge the defender. So, no intervention."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Scotland managed zero shots on target during their crunch match against Hungary.

Steve Clarke Fumes at Argentinian Referee

Scotland manager questioned why the official was there in the first place

Following the game, Steve Clarke did not hold back in sharing his feelings on referee Facundo Tello. The 60-year-old asked why the official, who is from Argentina, was allowed to officiate at the European Championships, stating:

"The biggest point in the game is the penalty kick. Why is it not given? I need an answer. I need to know why that’s not a penalty kick. I don’t understand how VAR can look at that and say it’s not a penalty. I’ve got words for it, but I like my money. "What's the point? He’s from Argentina. Why is it not a European referee? I don’t understand why he’s here and not in his own country refereeing a game. It’s just my opinion.”

Tello's appearance at Euro 2024 is part of a swap deal between UEFA and CONMEBOL, which has also seen Italian referee Maurizio Mariana appear at the Copa America this summer. He also faced backlash after Portgual's loss to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup from Pepe and Bruno Fernandes.