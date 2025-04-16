Real Madrid are eyeing mission impossible against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League miracle, and they are taking any necessary steps to achieve it.

UEFA have granted the La Liga giants a special request ahead of their quarter-final second-leg encounter with the Gunners at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night. A 3-0 defeat in the first leg at the Emirates has given Carlo Ancelotti's men a mountain to climb, but European miracles are in Los Blancos' DNA.

Madrid will face an Arsenal side that don't often concede more than twice in a game. In fact, they haven't conceded three goals since a 4-3 win over Luton Town in December 2023. Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Junior were unable to trouble Mikel Arteta's side in the first leg, but the Bernabeu could play an instrumental role if they are to turn things around.

UEFA Accept Real Madrid's Request To Close Bernabeu Roof

Jude Bellingham emphasised the refurbished stadium's 'crazy' atmosphere