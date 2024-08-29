The Champions League draw for the 2024/25 season will look very different to what fans are used to witnessing. Not only because Europe's elite competition will follow a completely new format, but also because the draw will be AI-assisted.

Instead of the traditional setup which saw each team play six group stage fixtures, facing three opponents home and away, every Champions League side will now play eight matches in the group phase. These games will be a mix of home and away ties but will be against eight different teams.

Due to the complex nature of the logistics involved and the length of time it would take for the familiar draw format to take place, it was decided that AI would assist in the drawing of the fixtures for the first time in the tournament's history. However, the use of technology in any walk of life brings about its own challenges and potential risks.

Draw Could be Subject to Attack

UEFA insist there will be no outside interference

Organisers of the Champions League draw have been forced to assure clubs and fans involved that there will be no breach of security during the upcoming event. After initial fears of a potential cyber attack on the AI-assisted process, UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti said:

"The response of the system will happen in a few seconds so there is no possibility for anyone to intervene. UEFA has never been made part of the code developed by AE Live. The only parties who know the code are AE Live and (auditors) Ernst & Young."

David Gill, the AE Live chief technology officer, added: "We have taken all steps we possibly can to make it as safe and secure as possible. There are a lot of risk assessments and we put additional precautions in place."

Russian hacking attempts have occurred in previous sporting events and this is where the worry stems from. However, there has been an insistence from UEFA and organisers that the draw will run smoothly.

How the Champions League Works

It will take some getting used to for fans

The group stage of the top European competition has been extended as the tournament has increased from 32 teams to 36. This part of the tournament will run until January 2025, with every team facing eight tough fixtures.

The top eight teams at the end of the group stage will automatically advance into the round of 16, while the sides that finish between ninth and 24th will need to compete in a two-legged play-off round. The winners of these games will then compete against the top eight teams.

It would previously take 13 matches to reach the final of the Champions League, but that number could now be extended to 17 in some cases. The amount of games played in the modern game is already under scrutiny and will continue to be so with the extended European participation. Everyone will be hoping the draw runs smoothly and preparations for the competition can begin for those involved.