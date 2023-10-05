Highlights A loophole in UEFA's rules could potentially allow for a replay of the Liverpool vs. Tottenham match due to a clear incorrect application of the laws of the game.

Despite calls for a replay, the formal request must be submitted within 12 hours of the game's final whistle, meaning Liverpool may have missed their opportunity to act.

While some Liverpool fans may welcome a replay, it could set a precedent for other controversial games to be called into question and potentially replayed as well.

After the wild controversy that occurred during Liverpool's encounter with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last weekend, there has been lots of talk about whether the game should be replayed or not - but surely it can't be, right? Well, actually it can and a loophole in UEFA's rules is what could potentially open the door to such an event happening.

That's right, it's not entirely impossible that a replay could actually take place as there is a protocol for such a situation within the UEFA rules. The news will be encouraging to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool fans who actually want to see the game played again, while others won't like what they're hearing. Why should the game be replayed, though? What happened?

What happened during Liverpool's match against Tottenham?

In the first half, Luis Diaz opened the scoring for the Reds against Spurs and did so despite his side being down to 10 men. It was a sublime finish from an acute angle but was ruled out as the referee deemed the forward to have been offside. The issue is, replays showed he was clearly onside, and yet, the decision wasn't overturned, VAR didn't rectify the mistake and the goal didn't stand.

It was a glaring mistake that shouldn't be allowed to happen at the top of professional football. VAR was introduced to fix issues like this but didn't help matters at all for the Reds on Saturday, and it's caused a lot of controversy following the match. There have been calls to replay the match, with Klopp himself publicly revealing that he'd like to see it happen, and now, the UEFA rules loophole could set that up.

READ MORE: The one scenario that could have led to Tottenham vs Liverpool being replayed after VAR error

What UEFA rules loophole could lead to the match being replayed?

According to The Independent, a loophole in UEFA's rule book could see the match being replayed. If there has been a clear incorrect application of the laws of the game during a game, a replay is permitted. This was the case during Liverpool's match against Spurs as the VAR and the referee deemed that Diaz was offside, despite replays clearly showing he wasn't.

Unfortunately, the rules also dictate that any formal request for a replay needs to be submitted within 12 hours of the game's final whistle, meaning the Reds have likely missed their chance to actually do anything about it. Still, with the rules being there, it's not entirely impossible that a replay will occur.

The match is hardly the first instance that could have caused a replay, though. There have been numerous games in the past with events as controversial as the Diaz goal that would have deserved it too. Chelsea's heartbreak against Barcelona in the 2009 Champions League semi-finals immediately comes to mind, and Spurs' own wrongdoing in the Champions League final against Liverpool when the Reds were awarded a penalty early on.

While some Liverpool fans may want a replay, if such an event actually happens, it would open the door to numerous other games being called into question for similar reasons. Heck, the PGMOL have apologised 14 different times for errors they've made, so surely all of those fixtures could have deserved a replay too.