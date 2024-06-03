This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

UEFA's multi-club ownership rules prompted uncertainty, given INEOS owns a 27 per cent stake in United and 100 per cent stake in Nice.

The ruling is also good news for City Football Group-owned pair Manchester City and Girona, who both qualified for the Champions League.

Manchester United are reportedly set to be allowed to compete in the Europa League alongside INEOS-owned French side OGC Nice next season. United looked set to miss out on European football after finishing eighth in the Premier League but secured a spot in UEFA's secondary competition with their win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

However, concerns emerged that there could be an issue with United taking part in the competition alongside Nice due to UEFA's multi-club ownership rules. The rules stipulate that two clubs with the same owners cannot compete in the same competition, unless specific conditions are met.

INEOS currently owns a 27 per cent stake in United but further planned investment would see their stake in the club rise above UEFA's 30 per cent threshold for multi-club ownership rules to apply. INEOS owns 100 per cent of Nice having completed a takeover of the club in 2019.

United Will be Allowed to Compete Alongside Nice

Ruling to be confirmed on Monday

The Times reports that Uefa’s Club Financial Control Board (CFCB) is due to issue a ruling on the matter on Monday (June 3) and that United are set to be given approval to play alongside Nice. The ruling also affects neighbours City, whose sister club Girona qualified for next season's Champions League after finishing third in La Liga. City and Girona, who are owned by the City Football Group, are also reportedly set to be given the green light to compete alongside each other.

It is claimed that both parties have been given leeway as the 2024-25 European season will be viewed as a transitional one and that judgments will be stricter in future seasons.

The Times reports that the CFCB is expected to say Girona and Nice should be operated via a “blind trust” by a panel approved by UEFA. That is the same model that was applied to AC Milan and Toulouse at the beginning of last season, when the Red Bird Capital-owned clubs qualified for the Champions League and Europa League respectively,

