Highlights UEFA have changed the rules for the Euro 2024 Golden Boot race, which could allow Harry Kane and Dani Olmo to share the prize after the final on Sunday.

If Kane and Olmo don't score in the final, 6 players could share the award.

Kane has faced criticism but remains a prolific scorer and history-maker in the knockout stages, and he could yet be the one to bring football home on Sunday.

UEFA has implemented a last-minute rule change that may affect two key players in Sunday's EURO 2024 final. England booked their spot in the final with a dramatic 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Wednesday night with Ollie Watkins coming off the bench to be the hero, while Spain brushed aside France 24 hours prior.

In the semi-finals, Dani Olmo and Harry Kane both scored, bringing their totals to three goals apiece and placing them at the top of the goalscoring charts. But they are not alone, with Cody Gakpo, Ivan Schranz, Georges Mikautadze, and Jamal Musiala also joining the finalists on the same amount of goals.

Previous tournament rules have stated that, if more than one player finishes with the highest goal tally at a European Championship, the Golden Boot award will be handed to whoever got more assists - which was the case at EURO 2020 when Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick both scored five times, but the former provided one more assist. However, UEFA have made a rule change this time around.

How The Golden Boot Rule Has Changed

Six players could all win it this year

If neither Kane nor Olmo score at the Olympiastadion on Sunday, the Golden Boot award will be given to all players who share the highest goal tally. This comes as good news for the Bayern Munich star, as Olmo has a superior assist tally, having set up his teammates twice along the route to the final.

Curiously, no goals from either would also mean that the Golden Boot will be given to six players all from different nations. It makes sense, but this year's low-scoring tournament, which has seen the net bulge 114 times so far, means that the individual awards have lost a bit of their shine.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: There have been 10 fewer goals at Euro 2024 than the last rendition of the tournament in 2021.

Harry Kane's Shot At The Golden Boot

The 30-year-old has still managed to find the net despite his critics

Harry Kane's EURO 2024 performances have been marred by criticism. There is a growing sense that he is playing through fitness issues at this summer's tournament, and this has led many to call for his omission from the starting lineup.

However, the Bayern Munich talisman has still been able to be a primary source of goals for Gareth Southgate's side, and his penalty goal against the Netherlands on Wednesday night means he has now scored more knockout stage goals in major tournaments than any other European player in history.

He went clear of Kylian Mbappe, Gerd Muller, Antoine Griezmann and Miroslav Klose, who have eight each. Speaking prior to the semi-final against the Netherlands, Kane thinks there are many reasons for his lack of output. He said: 'I'd like to have scored more goals. But the tournament has been a low-scoring one for different reasons.