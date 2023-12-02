Highlights Euro 2024 draw was interrupted by sex noises, causing embarrassment for UEFA officials and amusement for guests.

A similar incident occurred during a live broadcast of an FA Cup match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this year.

Manchester City legend David Silva was drawing a team's position at the time, and struggled to hide his smile during the prank.

The draw for Euro 2024 was interrupted midway through, with sex noises being played in the room and leaving UEFA officials red-faced consequently. A similar incident happened on a live broadcast of Match of the Day during the BBC's coverage of an FA Cup match earlier in 2023.

The managers and members of national associations had all gathered in Hamburg to watch the draw for next summer's competition. Anticipation was building ahead of the draw as fans and managers alike waited to find out which teams they might be facing in June next year, with England and Scotland both booking their places in their recent qualifying matches.

And the draw was all going smoothly, with England being drawn in Group C and Scotland handed a tough task of facing Germany in Group A. But things then took an embarrassing turn of events for UEFA officials.

Sex noises played live during the draw

Mid-way through the draw, David Silva was pulling out a ball which would allocate a position to a team when sex noises started playing loudly live on air. Silva initially looked confused about what was going on, but then struggled to hide his smirk as the noises continued.

Presenters did their best to keep their composure and continue the draw as best they could, but a few reactions were captured by the cameras as the noise continued throughout the rest of the draw. UEFA officials, despite their best efforts, clearly could not find the source, leaving them embarrassed and confused.

It is the second time a prank of this nature has occurred, the first happening earlier this year. A Match of the Day broadcast of Liverpool's FA Cup clash against Wolves in January 2023 was interrupted by similar noises, leaving Gary Lineker and all those in the studio similarly red-faced.

The prankster that time around was a YouTuber called JARVO, who later owned up to the FA Cup prank after the incident. And it seems like the same person was responsible this time around, with him live-streaming the prank on social media. You can check out the prank for yourselves below.

Video: Sex noises played during Euro 2024 draw

England and Scotland learn Euro 2024 groups

Despite all the background noise, UEFA powered through and completed the draw with no pauses at all. The 21 teams who have qualified have now discovered who they will face in their opening three games, as have the other teams vying for the three remaining spots.

England have been handed a favourable draw for the tournament. The Three Lions have been drawn in Group C and will face Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia. Scotland, meanwhile, have a more daunting task ahead of them next summer. Steve Clarke's side have been drawn in Group A with Germany, Hungary and Switzerland, and will play the hosts in the opening match of the tournament.

Should Wales manage to progress out of their qualifying play-off path, then they will earn themselves a spot in what is arguably the 'group of death'. The winner of Path A will play in Group D against France, Netherlands, and Austria.