Highlights In 2016, UEFA released the greatest European Championship XI of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane and Andres Iniesta were among the players to feature in the team.

Some players in the team never won the Euros but they had a lasting influence.

The European Championship only comes around once every four years, so even the best players will only have a few bites of the cherry when it comes to trying to win the tournament. That's why emotions among players and fans are so high when their team does well, and so low when their team crashes out.

Over the years, there have been some brilliant players who have graced the Euros stage, and, back in 2016, UEFA asked supporters to cast their votes for an all-time Euros XI. UEFA gave fans 50 players, with the nominees having to meet the following criteria:

Appeared in at least a semi-final

Figured in a Team of the Tournament

Finished a EURO tournament as top scorer

Produced an iconic EURO moment, such as the 'Panenka' penalty in 1976, Marco van Basten's volley from 1988 and Davor Suker's chip in 1996

This is what they came up with...

UEFA's all-time Euros XI Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon Right-back Philipp Lahm Centre-back Carles Puyol Centre-back Franz Beckenbauer Left-back Paolo Maldini Midfield Andrea Pirlo Midfield Andres Iniesta Midfield Zinedine Zidane Right wing Cristiano Ronaldo Left wing Thierry Henry Sriker Marco van Basten

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Gianluigi Buffon; Philipp Lahm, Carles Puyol, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini

Of the back five, only two actually won the Euros, but all of them were among the best that the continent has ever seen at the back. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon won the World Cup with Italy in 2006, while Paolo Maldini's legacy in European football is untouchable.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paolo Maldini is the only player to win the Champions League in three different decades (1980s, 1990s, 2000s).

Germans Philipp Lahm and Franz Beckenbauer were part of two very different generations, but each held equal importance to their sides. Lahm was a leader in a team full of talent, including the collective who would go on to win the World Cup in 2014. Beckenbauer, on the other hand, was one of the best players of his era. The Ballon d'Or winner was an exceptional sweeper, a position that has gone out of fashion in recent years. He found European glory in 1972 before guiding his country to World Cup glory two years later.

Finally, Carles Puyol earns the second centre-back spot. The no-nonsense defender was coming towards the back end of his international career as Spain's golden generation began to flourish. Nevertheless, Puyol was there for the start of it, leading his country to a Euro 2008 victory as well as the World Cup in 2010.

Midfield

Andres Iniesta, Andrea Pirlo, Zinedine Zidane

Of this trio, one player has never won the European Championship, one player has done so once and one has done so on two consecutive occasions. Working from fewest to most successes, Andrea Pirlo was a player of immense grace and elegance. In many respects, the Italian was the original deep-lying playmaker, using his incredible vision to pull off passes that no one else could fathom, let alone attempt. The closest the former AC Milan and Juventus midfielder ever came to lifting the crown was in 2012, finishing runners-up to Spain in the same year he scored one of the most outrageous penalties against England.

Zinedine Zidane is, in many people's minds, the greatest player of his generation. With a tall frame, the agility of the Frenchman did not match his stature. Such was his quality. Zidane was pivotal in the French side that dominated football towards the end of the 90s and into the 2000s. He marked the new millennium with his only European Championship win, two years after winning the World Cup.

Then there is Andres Iniesta. It's safe to say that the Spaniard was a late bloomer who didn't establish himself in both his club and national teams until his mid-twenties. Once he had done, he was unstoppable. In between scoring the winner in the 2010 World Cup final, the midfielder also won the Euros in both 2008 and 2012, placing him in a very unique club.

Attackers

Cristiano Ronaldo, Marco van Basten, Thierry Henry

Leading the line are three of the deadliest forwards to have ever stepped foot on a football pitch. On the right, Cristiano Ronaldo. Whilst the majority of his career was spent either down the middle or on the opposite flank, the Portugal captain did begin his career down the right-hand-side as a tricky winger. His evolution since has been one for the history books, with the goal machine holding countless records at the Euros alone.

Unfortunately, his last ever Euros left fans with a bitter taste in their mouths as the 39-year-old failed to roll back the years. Nonetheless, you cannot argue with the numbers Ronaldo has put up at European Championships.

On the opposite side sits Thierry Henry. There were few better than the Arsenal legend at cutting in from the left and guiding the ball into the bottom corner with such ease. In the middle is Dutch icon Marco van Basten. The scorer of arguably the greatest goal in Euros history and undoubtedly the best goal in a final, the former AC Milan man was lethal anywhere inside the 18-yard-box. His incredible volley against the Soviet Union in 1988 guided the Netherlands to Euros victory that year, which is still their only tournament success.