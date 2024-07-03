Highlights Merih Demiral is under investigation for 'Wolf's Salute' celebration during Turkey's Euro 2024 match against Austria.

Turkey's Euro 2024 hero Merih Demiral is under investigation for his celebration during his country's 2-1 victory over Austria. The defender netted twice to send his team through to the quarter-finals, where they will meet the Netherlands - but he may not be available for the crunch fixture.

This is because UEFA have opened an investigation over the Al-Ahli stalwart for 'alleged inappropriate behaviour'. He could be banned from the showpiece match due to his choice of celebration, which would be a major blow for both the Turkish national team and their supporters after the commanding display he produced against Ralf Ragnick's men.

Merih Demiral's Controversial Celebration

It's banned in both Austria and France

The celebration in question saw the 26-year-old lift his hands in the air while raising his pinky and index fingers to make what is known as a 'Wolf's Salute'. This gesture is said to be related to Grey Wolves, a far-right extremist group.

It's caused outrage among Austria fans as it's a banned celebration in their country. The 'Wolf's Salute' is also prohibited in France. Demiral has defended his actions and even claimed he'd planned the celebration before the game in the event that he scored a goal.

Meanwhile, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has condemned the gesture, as she posted on X (per Reuters):

"The symbols of Turkish right-wing extremists have no place in our stadiums. Using the European Football Championship as a platform for racism is completely unacceptable. We expect UEFA to investigate the case and consider sanctions."

Demiral Defends Celebration

The defender claims he 'wanted to do it'

Showing little regret over the celebration, the Turkish central defender stated (per BBC Sport):

"I had a goal celebration in mind, which I did. I am very proud because I am a Turk, therefore after the goal I felt it deeply, and I wanted to do it, and I am very happy about doing it."

He also took to social media to double down by posting on X (formerly Twitter): "How happy is the one who says I am a Turk!" Despite expressing his pride, Demiral could now face either a hefty fine or a suspension for the forthcoming last-eight fixture against the Netherlands.

England's Jude Bellingham is also currently suffering a similar agonising wait to see if he will be punished for an alleged obscene gesture he made during the Three Lions' 2-1 win against Slovakia. Both men will be hoping to line up for their respective nations in the upcoming round of Euro 2024 fixtures.