Romania have been given an all-important 3-0 victory after their recent Nations League encounter with Kosovo was abandoned in its final stages – and it could enhance their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

On Friday, the Nations League clash between Romania, who have the likes of Tottenham's Radu Dragusin at their disposal, and Kosovo at Arena Nationala, with the scoreline finely poised at 0-0, was suspended in the final moments.

After allegedly hearing pro-Serbia chants from the home contingent, which Romania have since denied, Franco Fado’s Kosovo left the field of play in protest and failed to return to the pitch.

For those unaware, the state of Romania does not currently recognise Kosovo's declaration of independence in 2008 from neighbouring Serbia, who - during Euro 2024 - threatened to quit the international showpiece after they were subject to offensive chanting.

On the back of the chants, the Romanian FA have been fined €128,000 (£106,425) by competition organisers UEFA, including €50,000 (£41,582) 'for the racist and/or discriminatory behaviour of its supporters', while their stadium has been ordered to close for the singular game.

By virtue of Kosovo not returning to see out the remaining of the Nations League Group C2 encounter, UEFA have now announced that a 3-0 win has been issued to Romania, which could have a major impact on World Cup qualification.

The additional three points, as opposed to one, propels Romania to the top of their group on 18 points (three points ahead of their most recent opponents, Kosovo), thus securing promotion to Nations League B. Their favourable finish boosts their chance of making the cut for the World Cup in 2026. For that tournament, from the 16 Europe-based nations that will qualify, 12 are selected from the qualifying group stage and the remaining four come via play-offs.

The winners of the qualifying groups, of which there are 12, will automatically play at the World Cup, while the four best-placed runners-up enter into a play-off format against each other and the four best Nations League group winners that finished outside the top two of their World Cup qualifying group.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Romania have qualified for 7 of the 21 World Cup finals - their last time was in 1998.

That, of course, means that it’s highly probable the majority of the group winners from Nations League A and B will finish either as group winners or runners-up in their World Cup qualifying groups.

As a result, Romania’s Nations League C group triumph means they could be selected as one of the four best remaining Nations League group winners. In the event that their chalked-off game against Kosovo was a draw/loss, they’d be behind North Macedonia, who finished with 16 points out of the four League C winners.