Highlights UEFA have fined and issued ticket sale bans to seven national federations over discriminatory fan behavior at Euro 2024.

Croatia received the heaviest punishment with the largest fine and ticket sale ban.

UEFA have also opened an investigation into chants by Alvaro Morata and Rodri during Spain's title celebrations.

UEFA have dished out punishments to seven nations who competed Euro 2024 because of the behaviour of fans during the tournament. Multiple countries have received fines and even bans for future matches due to certain supporters being found guilty of discriminatory chanting.

Although the competition was played out in good faith for the most part, there were several incidents which have caused European football's governing body to step in. On Wednesday, UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) confirmed that a total of seven national federations had been charged over incidents which relate to 17 games in total.

Sanctions have been handed out to the Albanian, Austrian, Croatian, Hungarian, Romanian, Serbian and Slovenian football associations for their conduct. And although some punishments are only fines, other bodies have been barred from selling tickets to upcoming games.

What Punishments Were Handed Out

Some nations not allowed to sell tickets to upcoming games

The heaviest punishment for all nations went to Croatia, who were handed a £41,978 fine, as well as a ticket sales ban for away supporters hoping to attend their next UEFA match, a Nations League tie against Portugal in September. Although they played just three games before their early exit from the competition, certain supporters were found guilty of racist and discriminatory chanting in all of their Group B games.

Romania were banned for similar offences, although they were handed a smaller fine than their counterparts. A £33,583 sanction was imposed on the Tricolorii, while they have also been banned from selling tickets to away supporters for their upcoming Nations League match against Kosovo in September.

Albania, meanwhile, were charged for racist and discriminatory behaviour by certain supporters during their matches against Croatia and Spain. They were only given a £25,183 fine, though, and their one-match ban from selling tickets has been suspended by UEFA for a probationary period of two years. Hungary, Slovenia and Serbia all received the same punishment - Hungary and Slovenia for incidents in two of their matches, while Serbia were charged for chanting in all three of their Group C matches.

Austria, meanwhile, were given a suspended ban for selling tickets but a much lower fine of £16,788. They were only found guilty of discriminatory chants in their group B game against Poland.

UEFA Open Proceedings Against Alvaro Morata and Rodri

Both players face four charges for chanting

As well as punishments being dished out to associations for the collective behaviour of supporters, UEFA have begun proceedings against both Alvaro Morata and Rodri for their actions in the wake of Spain's Euro 2024 final win against England. They were both involved in chants during La Roja's celebrations, which related to calling Gibraltar Spanish.

According to reports, both players could be in line to receive a two-match ban, a precedent which had been set by the sanction given to Turkey's Merih Demiral for his political gesture during his nation's 2-1 win against Austria. Gibraltar had filed a complaint with UEFA about the pair's chanting, calling for punishment to be dished out.

Morata and Rodri face four charges, which are breaching "general principles of conduct," violating "basic norms of decent conduct," using "sporting events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature" and "discrediting the sport of football, and UEFA in particular." UEFA have stated that the CEDB will decide on the matter 'in due course.'