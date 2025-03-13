UEFA have now released a statement after controversy swirled around Julian Alvarez’s disallowed penalty after VAR intervened to suggest the Argentine made double contact during Atletico Madrid’s penalty shootout defeat to rivals Real Madrid.

On Wednesday night, Diego Simeone was outraged after Alvarez’s penalty – which counted in normal time before an intervention from VAR – was chalked off, thus causing confusion in the centre-forward’s mind as a result. Speaking to teammates, he said:

It could be. I don’t know, but it could be.

Alvarez, when stepping up to take the penalty, happened to slip at the point of contact. Why the goal was disallowed was because VAR identified that his left boot had collided with the ball before hitting the back of the net, hence breaking the rules.

UEFA Release New Evidence

Rules expert Christina Unkel has also utilised her breadth of knowledge to weigh in on the controversy after the call ultimately contributed to Atletico’s premature exit following 120 minutes of gruelling action against Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

She suggested that the answer isn’t found by looking at and focusing on the array of different angles available – in fact, VAR has the pleasure of using 26 cameras to track limb movements as well as a camera on the ball at all points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Real Madrid have won a penalty shootout in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League for a fourth time – the most of any side at Europe's top table.

Now, as Atletico debate whether to appeal the decision, UEFA have released new evidence – which they believe to be as conclusive as possible – as to why Alvarez’s penalty was belatedly ruled out by referee Szymon Marciniak.

As seen below, Alvarez’s left boot – the one he wanted to plant next to the ball – slips into the ball which, in turn, affects the trajectory of when his right foot then connects with the ball, beating Thibaut Courtois with ease.

UEFA Set to Enter Discussions with FIFA and IFAB

Under the current rules, UEFA back the decision

UEFA also released a statement: “Atletico de Madrid enquired with UEFA over the incident, which led to the disallowance of the kick from the penalty mark taken by Julian Alvarez at the end of yesterday’s UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid.”

“Although minimal, the player made contact with the ball using his standing foot before kicking it, as shown in the attached video clip. Under the current rule (Laws of the Game, Law 14.1), the VAR had to call the referee signalling that the goal should be disallowed,” the statement continued.

That said, UEFA have also confirmed that future discussions with both FIFA and IFAB – two of football’s chief rule makers – will include the possibility of a rule change if the double touch is deemed to be ‘clearly intentional’.

UEFA will enter discussions with FIFA and IFAB to determine whether the rule should be reviewed in cases where a double touch is clearly unintentional.

As things stand, Real Madrid are set to face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Champions League but whether Simeone and his entourage a) decide to and b) are successful in any potential appeals over the costly decision remains to be seen.