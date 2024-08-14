Highlights

  • Barcelona, Real Madrid, and AC Milan lead the UEFA Super Cup winners list, each with 5 titles.
  • Real Madrid could surpass the trio with a win against Atalanta in the 49th edition.
  • Toni Kroos holds the record for most Super Cup titles won by a player, with 5.

Created in 1972, the UEFA Super Cup has a rich history. Since its inaugural edition in 1973, it has pitted the winner of the European Champion Clubs‘ Cup (renamed the Champions League in 1992) against the winner of the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, which was abolished in 1999 before being merged with the UEFA Cup, now known as the Europa League.

For the first 25 years of its life, the competition was organised during the winter months and played in a two-legged format, allowing both teams to play in front of their home fans. This format is no longer used, as the two champions face each other in a single match to officially kick off the football season.

UEFA Super Cup Winners List

Salah and Liverpool celebrate winning the Super Cup

Since the UEFA Super Cup was founded in 1972, 25 clubs have lifted the trophy, but none more so than Barcelona, Real Madrid and AC Milan. That trio could well be shattered if Madrid beat Atalanta in the 49th edition of the competition.

UEFA Super Cup Winners List

Year

Winners

Runners-up

1973

Ajax

AC Milan

1974

Not held

1975

Dynamo Kyiv

Bayern Munich

1976

Anderlecht

Bayern Munich

1977

Liverpool

Hamburger SV

1978

Anderlecht

Liverpool

1979

Nottingham Forest

Barcelona

1980

Valencia

Nottingham Forest

1981

Not held

1982

Aston Villa

Barcelona

1983

Aberdeen

Hamburger SV

1984

Juventus

Liverpool

1985

Not held

1986

Steaua Bucuresti

Dynamo Kyiv

1987

Porto

Ajax

1988

KV Mechelen

PSV Eindhoven

1989

AC Milan

Barcelona

1990

AC Milan

Sampdoria

1991

Manchester United

Red Star Belgrade

1992

Barcelona

Werder Bremen

1993

Parma

AC Milan

1994

AC Milan

Liverpool

1995

Ajax

Zaragoza

1996

Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain

1997

Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund

1998

Chelsea

Real Madrid

1999

Lazio

Manchester United

2000

Galatasaray

Real Madrid

2001

Liverpool

Bayern Munich

2002

Real Madrid

Feyenoord

2003

AC Milan

Porto

2004

Valencia

Porto

2005

Liverpool

CSKA Moscow

2006

Sevilla

Barcelona

2007

AC Milan

Sevilla

2008

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Manchester United

2009

barcelona

Shakhtar Donetsk

2010

Atletico Madrid

Inter Milan

2011

Barcelona

Porto

2012

Atletico Madrid

Chelsea

2013

Bayern Munich

Chelsea

2014

Real Madrid

Sevilla

2015

Barcelona

Sevilla

2016

Real Madrid

Sevilla

2017

Real Madrid

Manchester United

2018

Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid

2019

Liverpool

Chelsea

2020

Bayern Munich

Sevilla

2021

Chelsea

Villarreal

2022

Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt

2023

Manchester City

Sevilla

Clubs With Most UEFA Super Cups Trophies

Barcelona's David Villa celebrates scoring against Manchester United with teammates Xavi and Dani Alves.

In its 49-year history, no club has won more Supercups than Barcelona, Real Madrid and AC Milan. With five trophies apiece, the three European giants dominate the competition's all-time rankings. However, with a win against Atalanta, Real Madrid have the opportunity to move one step ahead of their two rivals.

Champions League winners against Borussia Dortmund, Carlo Ancelotti's men face their Italian counterparts this Wednesday, who were victorious against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final. While the Bergamo side are preparing to take part in the first Supercup in their history, Madrid are no strangers to the competition. Having appeared eight times in the competition, the latter are preparing to celebrate their ninth appearance in this prestigious fixture. All the more reason to underline the dominance of Spanish football on the Old Continent.

Most Successful Teams in UEFA Super Cup History

Rank

Teams

Titles

1

Barcelona

5

Real Madrid

5

AC Milan

5

2

Liverpool

4

3

Atletico Madrid

3

4

Chelsea

2

Bayern Munich

2

Ajax

2

Anderlecht

2

Valencia

2

Juventus

2

5

Sevilla

1

Porto

1

Manchester United

1

Dynamo Kyiv

1

Nottingham Forest

1

Aston Villa

1

Aberdeen

1

Steaua Bucaresti

1

KV Mechelen

1

Parma

1

Lazio

1

Galatasaray

1

Zenit Saint Petersburg

1

Manchester City

1

Clubs With Most UEFA Super Cups Appearances

Nine appearances, five wins and four defeats: FC Barcelona currently hold the record for most Super Cup final appearances. A record that the Catalans will share this Wednesday with rivals Real Madrid, who have so far lost just three.

To complete the podium, AC Milan, who have made seven appearances (five wins, two defeats), must share the podium with Sevilla FC, who have the same number (one win, six defeats), largely due to their recent multiple successes in the Europa League.

Clubs with Most UEFA Super Cup Appearances

Rank

Teams

Appearances

1

Barcelona

9

2

Real Madrid

8

3

AC Milan

7

Sevilla

7

4

Liverpool

6

5

Chelsea

5

Bayern Munich

5

6

Porto

4

Manchester United

4

7

Atletico Madrid

3

Ajax

3

8

Anderlecht

2

Valencia

2

Juventus

2

Dynamo Kyiv

2

Nottingham Forest

2

Hamburger SV

2

9

Aston Villa

1

Aberdeen

1

Steaua Bucaresti

1

KV Mechelen

1

Parma

1

Lazio

1

Galatasaray

1

Zenit Saint Petersburg

1

Manchester City

1

PSV Eindhoven

1

Sampdoria

1

Red Star Belgrade

1

Werder Bremen

1

Arsenal

1

Zaragoza

1

Paris Saint-Germain

1

Borussia Dortmund

1

Feyenoord

1

CSKA Moscow

1

Shakhtar Donetsk

1

Inter Milan

1

Villarreal

1

Eintracht Frankfurt

1

Players With the Most UEFA Super Cups

No player has won more Super Cups than Toni Kroos. The brilliant German midfielder, a former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid player who has now retired, won his first trophy with the Bavarian club, before going on to lift four more with Real Madrid. After winning the Champions League with Munich in 2013, he headed for Madrid a year later, following his World Cup triumph with Die Mannschaft.

His arrival was synonymous with the start of a period of international dominance for the club from the Iberian capital, who had not won the Champions League since 2002. That trend has been reversed in recent years, however, with the Iberians having won the trophy six times since then. If Real Madrid beat Atalanta, Kroos could see two of his former team-mates (Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal) equal his record of four titles.

Most Successful Players in UEFA Super Cup History

Rank

Player

Titles

1

Toni Kroos

5

2

Mateo Kovacic

4

Luka Modric

4

Daniel Carvajal

4

Nacho Fernandez

4

Karim Benzema

4

Juanfran Torres

4

Felipe Luis

4

Dani Alves

4

Paolo Maldini

4

Arie Haan

4

3

Casemiro

3

Lucas Vazquez

3

David Alaba

3

Marco Asensio

3

Diego Costa

3

Diego Godin

3

Koke

3

Marcelo

3

Raphael Varane

3

Sergio Ramos

3

Gareth Bale

3

Isco

3

Cristiano Ronaldo

3

Keylor Navas

3

Andres Iniesta

3

Pedro

3

Lionel Messi

3

Gerard Pique

3

Adriano

3

Sergio Busquets

3

Eric Abidal

3

Alessandro Nesta

3

Fernando Morientes

3

Jari Litmanen

3

Albert Ferrer

3

Hristo Stoichov

3

Mauro Tassotti

3

Giovanni Stroppa

3

Marco Simone

3

Roberto Donadoni

3

Alessandro Costacurta

3

Franco Baresi

3

Daniele Massaro

3

Filippo Galli

3

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14th of August 2024.