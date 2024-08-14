Highlights Barcelona, Real Madrid, and AC Milan lead the UEFA Super Cup winners list, each with 5 titles.

Real Madrid could surpass the trio with a win against Atalanta in the 49th edition.

Toni Kroos holds the record for most Super Cup titles won by a player, with 5.

Created in 1972, the UEFA Super Cup has a rich history. Since its inaugural edition in 1973, it has pitted the winner of the European Champion Clubs‘ Cup (renamed the Champions League in 1992) against the winner of the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, which was abolished in 1999 before being merged with the UEFA Cup, now known as the Europa League.

For the first 25 years of its life, the competition was organised during the winter months and played in a two-legged format, allowing both teams to play in front of their home fans. This format is no longer used, as the two champions face each other in a single match to officially kick off the football season.

UEFA Super Cup Winners List

Since the UEFA Super Cup was founded in 1972, 25 clubs have lifted the trophy, but none more so than Barcelona, Real Madrid and AC Milan. That trio could well be shattered if Madrid beat Atalanta in the 49th edition of the competition.

UEFA Super Cup Winners List Year Winners Runners-up 1973 Ajax AC Milan 1974 Not held 1975 Dynamo Kyiv Bayern Munich 1976 Anderlecht Bayern Munich 1977 Liverpool Hamburger SV 1978 Anderlecht Liverpool 1979 Nottingham Forest Barcelona 1980 Valencia Nottingham Forest 1981 Not held 1982 Aston Villa Barcelona 1983 Aberdeen Hamburger SV 1984 Juventus Liverpool 1985 Not held 1986 Steaua Bucuresti Dynamo Kyiv 1987 Porto Ajax 1988 KV Mechelen PSV Eindhoven 1989 AC Milan Barcelona 1990 AC Milan Sampdoria 1991 Manchester United Red Star Belgrade 1992 Barcelona Werder Bremen 1993 Parma AC Milan 1994 AC Milan Liverpool 1995 Ajax Zaragoza 1996 Juventus Paris Saint-Germain 1997 Barcelona Borussia Dortmund 1998 Chelsea Real Madrid 1999 Lazio Manchester United 2000 Galatasaray Real Madrid 2001 Liverpool Bayern Munich 2002 Real Madrid Feyenoord 2003 AC Milan Porto 2004 Valencia Porto 2005 Liverpool CSKA Moscow 2006 Sevilla Barcelona 2007 AC Milan Sevilla 2008 Zenit Saint Petersburg Manchester United 2009 barcelona Shakhtar Donetsk 2010 Atletico Madrid Inter Milan 2011 Barcelona Porto 2012 Atletico Madrid Chelsea 2013 Bayern Munich Chelsea 2014 Real Madrid Sevilla 2015 Barcelona Sevilla 2016 Real Madrid Sevilla 2017 Real Madrid Manchester United 2018 Atletico Madrid Real Madrid 2019 Liverpool Chelsea 2020 Bayern Munich Sevilla 2021 Chelsea Villarreal 2022 Real Madrid Eintracht Frankfurt 2023 Manchester City Sevilla

Clubs With Most UEFA Super Cups Trophies

In its 49-year history, no club has won more Supercups than Barcelona, Real Madrid and AC Milan. With five trophies apiece, the three European giants dominate the competition's all-time rankings. However, with a win against Atalanta, Real Madrid have the opportunity to move one step ahead of their two rivals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eight times in history, two clubs from the same country have faced each other in the Super Cup final.

Champions League winners against Borussia Dortmund, Carlo Ancelotti's men face their Italian counterparts this Wednesday, who were victorious against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final. While the Bergamo side are preparing to take part in the first Supercup in their history, Madrid are no strangers to the competition. Having appeared eight times in the competition, the latter are preparing to celebrate their ninth appearance in this prestigious fixture. All the more reason to underline the dominance of Spanish football on the Old Continent.

Most Successful Teams in UEFA Super Cup History Rank Teams Titles 1 Barcelona 5 Real Madrid 5 AC Milan 5 2 Liverpool 4 3 Atletico Madrid 3 4 Chelsea 2 Bayern Munich 2 Ajax 2 Anderlecht 2 Valencia 2 Juventus 2 5 Sevilla 1 Porto 1 Manchester United 1 Dynamo Kyiv 1 Nottingham Forest 1 Aston Villa 1 Aberdeen 1 Steaua Bucaresti 1 KV Mechelen 1 Parma 1 Lazio 1 Galatasaray 1 Zenit Saint Petersburg 1 Manchester City 1

Clubs With Most UEFA Super Cups Appearances

Nine appearances, five wins and four defeats: FC Barcelona currently hold the record for most Super Cup final appearances. A record that the Catalans will share this Wednesday with rivals Real Madrid, who have so far lost just three.

To complete the podium, AC Milan, who have made seven appearances (five wins, two defeats), must share the podium with Sevilla FC, who have the same number (one win, six defeats), largely due to their recent multiple successes in the Europa League.

Clubs with Most UEFA Super Cup Appearances Rank Teams Appearances 1 Barcelona 9 2 Real Madrid 8 3 AC Milan 7 Sevilla 7 4 Liverpool 6 5 Chelsea 5 Bayern Munich 5 6 Porto 4 Manchester United 4 7 Atletico Madrid 3 Ajax 3 8 Anderlecht 2 Valencia 2 Juventus 2 Dynamo Kyiv 2 Nottingham Forest 2 Hamburger SV 2 9 Aston Villa 1 Aberdeen 1 Steaua Bucaresti 1 KV Mechelen 1 Parma 1 Lazio 1 Galatasaray 1 Zenit Saint Petersburg 1 Manchester City 1 PSV Eindhoven 1 Sampdoria 1 Red Star Belgrade 1 Werder Bremen 1 Arsenal 1 Zaragoza 1 Paris Saint-Germain 1 Borussia Dortmund 1 Feyenoord 1 CSKA Moscow 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 Inter Milan 1 Villarreal 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 1

Players With the Most UEFA Super Cups

No player has won more Super Cups than Toni Kroos. The brilliant German midfielder, a former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid player who has now retired, won his first trophy with the Bavarian club, before going on to lift four more with Real Madrid. After winning the Champions League with Munich in 2013, he headed for Madrid a year later, following his World Cup triumph with Die Mannschaft.

His arrival was synonymous with the start of a period of international dominance for the club from the Iberian capital, who had not won the Champions League since 2002. That trend has been reversed in recent years, however, with the Iberians having won the trophy six times since then. If Real Madrid beat Atalanta, Kroos could see two of his former team-mates (Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal) equal his record of four titles.

Most Successful Players in UEFA Super Cup History Rank Player Titles 1 Toni Kroos 5 2 Mateo Kovacic 4 Luka Modric 4 Daniel Carvajal 4 Nacho Fernandez 4 Karim Benzema 4 Juanfran Torres 4 Felipe Luis 4 Dani Alves 4 Paolo Maldini 4 Arie Haan 4 3 Casemiro 3 Lucas Vazquez 3 David Alaba 3 Marco Asensio 3 Diego Costa 3 Diego Godin 3 Koke 3 Marcelo 3 Raphael Varane 3 Sergio Ramos 3 Gareth Bale 3 Isco 3 Cristiano Ronaldo 3 Keylor Navas 3 Andres Iniesta 3 Pedro 3 Lionel Messi 3 Gerard Pique 3 Adriano 3 Sergio Busquets 3 Eric Abidal 3 Alessandro Nesta 3 Fernando Morientes 3 Jari Litmanen 3 Albert Ferrer 3 Hristo Stoichov 3 Mauro Tassotti 3 Giovanni Stroppa 3 Marco Simone 3 Roberto Donadoni 3 Alessandro Costacurta 3 Franco Baresi 3 Daniele Massaro 3 Filippo Galli 3

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14th of August 2024.