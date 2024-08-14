Highlights
- Barcelona, Real Madrid, and AC Milan lead the UEFA Super Cup winners list, each with 5 titles.
- Real Madrid could surpass the trio with a win against Atalanta in the 49th edition.
- Toni Kroos holds the record for most Super Cup titles won by a player, with 5.
Created in 1972, the UEFA Super Cup has a rich history. Since its inaugural edition in 1973, it has pitted the winner of the European Champion Clubs‘ Cup (renamed the Champions League in 1992) against the winner of the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, which was abolished in 1999 before being merged with the UEFA Cup, now known as the Europa League.
For the first 25 years of its life, the competition was organised during the winter months and played in a two-legged format, allowing both teams to play in front of their home fans. This format is no longer used, as the two champions face each other in a single match to officially kick off the football season.
UEFA Super Cup Winners List
Since the UEFA Super Cup was founded in 1972, 25 clubs have lifted the trophy, but none more so than Barcelona, Real Madrid and AC Milan. That trio could well be shattered if Madrid beat Atalanta in the 49th edition of the competition.
|
UEFA Super Cup Winners List
|
Year
|
Winners
|
Runners-up
|
1973
|
Ajax
|
AC Milan
|
1974
|
Not held
|
1975
|
Dynamo Kyiv
|
Bayern Munich
|
1976
|
Anderlecht
|
Bayern Munich
|
1977
|
Liverpool
|
Hamburger SV
|
1978
|
Anderlecht
|
Liverpool
|
1979
|
Nottingham Forest
|
Barcelona
|
1980
|
Valencia
|
Nottingham Forest
|
1981
|
Not held
|
1982
|
Aston Villa
|
Barcelona
|
1983
|
Aberdeen
|
Hamburger SV
|
1984
|
Juventus
|
Liverpool
|
1985
|
Not held
|
1986
|
Steaua Bucuresti
|
Dynamo Kyiv
|
1987
|
Porto
|
Ajax
|
1988
|
KV Mechelen
|
PSV Eindhoven
|
1989
|
AC Milan
|
Barcelona
|
1990
|
AC Milan
|
Sampdoria
|
1991
|
Manchester United
|
Red Star Belgrade
|
1992
|
Barcelona
|
Werder Bremen
|
1993
|
Parma
|
AC Milan
|
1994
|
AC Milan
|
Liverpool
|
1995
|
Ajax
|
Zaragoza
|
1996
|
Juventus
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
1997
|
Barcelona
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
1998
|
Chelsea
|
Real Madrid
|
1999
|
Lazio
|
Manchester United
|
2000
|
Galatasaray
|
Real Madrid
|
2001
|
Liverpool
|
Bayern Munich
|
2002
|
Real Madrid
|
Feyenoord
|
2003
|
AC Milan
|
Porto
|
2004
|
Valencia
|
Porto
|
2005
|
Liverpool
|
CSKA Moscow
|
2006
|
Sevilla
|
Barcelona
|
2007
|
AC Milan
|
Sevilla
|
2008
|
Zenit Saint Petersburg
|
Manchester United
|
2009
|
barcelona
|
Shakhtar Donetsk
|
2010
|
Atletico Madrid
|
Inter Milan
|
2011
|
Barcelona
|
Porto
|
2012
|
Atletico Madrid
|
Chelsea
|
2013
|
Bayern Munich
|
Chelsea
|
2014
|
Real Madrid
|
Sevilla
|
2015
|
Barcelona
|
Sevilla
|
2016
|
Real Madrid
|
Sevilla
|
2017
|
Real Madrid
|
Manchester United
|
2018
|
Atletico Madrid
|
Real Madrid
|
2019
|
Liverpool
|
Chelsea
|
2020
|
Bayern Munich
|
Sevilla
|
2021
|
Chelsea
|
Villarreal
|
2022
|
Real Madrid
|
Eintracht Frankfurt
|
2023
|
Manchester City
|
Sevilla
Clubs With Most UEFA Super Cups Trophies
In its 49-year history, no club has won more Supercups than Barcelona, Real Madrid and AC Milan. With five trophies apiece, the three European giants dominate the competition's all-time rankings. However, with a win against Atalanta, Real Madrid have the opportunity to move one step ahead of their two rivals.
GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eight times in history, two clubs from the same country have faced each other in the Super Cup final.
Champions League winners against Borussia Dortmund, Carlo Ancelotti's men face their Italian counterparts this Wednesday, who were victorious against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final. While the Bergamo side are preparing to take part in the first Supercup in their history, Madrid are no strangers to the competition. Having appeared eight times in the competition, the latter are preparing to celebrate their ninth appearance in this prestigious fixture. All the more reason to underline the dominance of Spanish football on the Old Continent.
Real Madrid vs Atalanta - Super Cup Odds and Predictions
All the details about the Super Cup taking place in Warsaw.
|
Most Successful Teams in UEFA Super Cup History
|
Rank
|
Teams
|
Titles
|
1
|
Barcelona
|
5
|
Real Madrid
|
5
|
AC Milan
|
5
|
2
|
Liverpool
|
4
|
3
|
Atletico Madrid
|
3
|
4
|
Chelsea
|
2
|
Bayern Munich
|
2
|
Ajax
|
2
|
Anderlecht
|
2
|
Valencia
|
2
|
Juventus
|
2
|
5
|
Sevilla
|
1
|
Porto
|
1
|
Manchester United
|
1
|
Dynamo Kyiv
|
1
|
Nottingham Forest
|
1
|
Aston Villa
|
1
|
Aberdeen
|
1
|
Steaua Bucaresti
|
1
|
KV Mechelen
|
1
|
Parma
|
1
|
Lazio
|
1
|
Galatasaray
|
1
|
Zenit Saint Petersburg
|
1
|
Manchester City
|
1
Clubs With Most UEFA Super Cups Appearances
Nine appearances, five wins and four defeats: FC Barcelona currently hold the record for most Super Cup final appearances. A record that the Catalans will share this Wednesday with rivals Real Madrid, who have so far lost just three.
To complete the podium, AC Milan, who have made seven appearances (five wins, two defeats), must share the podium with Sevilla FC, who have the same number (one win, six defeats), largely due to their recent multiple successes in the Europa League.
|
Clubs with Most UEFA Super Cup Appearances
|
Rank
|
Teams
|
Appearances
|
1
|
Barcelona
|
9
|
2
|
Real Madrid
|
8
|
3
|
AC Milan
|
7
|
Sevilla
|
7
|
4
|
Liverpool
|
6
|
5
|
Chelsea
|
5
|
Bayern Munich
|
5
|
6
|
Porto
|
4
|
Manchester United
|
4
|
7
|
Atletico Madrid
|
3
|
Ajax
|
3
|
8
|
Anderlecht
|
2
|
Valencia
|
2
|
Juventus
|
2
|
Dynamo Kyiv
|
2
|
Nottingham Forest
|
2
|
Hamburger SV
|
2
|
9
|
Aston Villa
|
1
|
Aberdeen
|
1
|
Steaua Bucaresti
|
1
|
KV Mechelen
|
1
|
Parma
|
1
|
Lazio
|
1
|
Galatasaray
|
1
|
Zenit Saint Petersburg
|
1
|
Manchester City
|
1
|
PSV Eindhoven
|
1
|
Sampdoria
|
1
|
Red Star Belgrade
|
1
|
Werder Bremen
|
1
|
Arsenal
|
1
|
Zaragoza
|
1
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
1
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
1
|
Feyenoord
|
1
|
CSKA Moscow
|
1
|
Shakhtar Donetsk
|
1
|
Inter Milan
|
1
|
Villarreal
|
1
|
Eintracht Frankfurt
|
1
How Real Madrid Could Line Up With Kylian Mbappe & Key Transfer Targets
There appears to be no end to Real Madrid's empyrean command over European football.
Players With the Most UEFA Super Cups
No player has won more Super Cups than Toni Kroos. The brilliant German midfielder, a former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid player who has now retired, won his first trophy with the Bavarian club, before going on to lift four more with Real Madrid. After winning the Champions League with Munich in 2013, he headed for Madrid a year later, following his World Cup triumph with Die Mannschaft.
His arrival was synonymous with the start of a period of international dominance for the club from the Iberian capital, who had not won the Champions League since 2002. That trend has been reversed in recent years, however, with the Iberians having won the trophy six times since then. If Real Madrid beat Atalanta, Kroos could see two of his former team-mates (Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal) equal his record of four titles.
|
Most Successful Players in UEFA Super Cup History
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Titles
|
1
|
Toni Kroos
|
5
|
2
|
Mateo Kovacic
|
4
|
Luka Modric
|
4
|
Daniel Carvajal
|
4
|
Nacho Fernandez
|
4
|
Karim Benzema
|
4
|
Juanfran Torres
|
4
|
Felipe Luis
|
4
|
Dani Alves
|
4
|
Paolo Maldini
|
4
|
Arie Haan
|
4
|
3
|
Casemiro
|
3
|
Lucas Vazquez
|
3
|
David Alaba
|
3
|
Marco Asensio
|
3
|
Diego Costa
|
3
|
Diego Godin
|
3
|
Koke
|
3
|
Marcelo
|
3
|
Raphael Varane
|
3
|
Sergio Ramos
|
3
|
Gareth Bale
|
3
|
Isco
|
3
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
3
|
Keylor Navas
|
3
|
Andres Iniesta
|
3
|
Pedro
|
3
|
Lionel Messi
|
3
|
Gerard Pique
|
3
|
Adriano
|
3
|
Sergio Busquets
|
3
|
Eric Abidal
|
3
|
Alessandro Nesta
|
3
|
Fernando Morientes
|
3
|
Jari Litmanen
|
3
|
Albert Ferrer
|
3
|
Hristo Stoichov
|
3
|
Mauro Tassotti
|
3
|
Giovanni Stroppa
|
3
|
Marco Simone
|
3
|
Roberto Donadoni
|
3
|
Alessandro Costacurta
|
3
|
Franco Baresi
|
3
|
Daniele Massaro
|
3
|
Filippo Galli
|
3
All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14th of August 2024.