UEFA have warned England that they run the risk of being banned from Euro 2028 if Prime Minister Keir Starmer continues with his plans to introduce a men’s football regulator. After the Three Lions reached back-to-back European Championship finals, the competition is set to be co-hosted by Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and England for the first time since 1966. Their bid was successful following Turkey’s unexpected drop-out.

Euro 2028 Stadiums Stadium Location Capacity Wembley Stadium England 90,652 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium England 62,322 Etihad Stadium England 61,000 Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium England 52,888 St James' Park England 52,305 Villa Park England 42,640 Millennium Stadium Wales 73,952 Hampden Park Scotland 52,032 Casement Park Northern Ireland TBC Aviva Stadium Ireland 51,711

Labour, under Starmer’s watch, have formed plans to re-introduce legislation that blocks clubs in England from forming breakaway leagues, while they also plan to introduce stricter sanctions to avoid financial breaches in a world where they are so rife.

UEFA Warn England of Potential Euro 2028 Ban

According to The Times, UEFA have suggested that England's position as tournament hosts is at risk thanks to the aforementioned proposals of a new regulator that will be in place to “oversee” all clubs in the English football pyramid.

In the letter - which has recently been leaked - UEFA’s general secretary Theodore Theodoridis wrote to the culture secretary, Lisa Nandy, to state that there should be “no government interference in the running of football”. Theodoridis is reported, per The Times, to have said:

"We have specific rules that guard against [state meddling] in order to guarantee the autonomy of sport and fairness of sporting competition; the ultimate sanction for which would be excluding the federation from UEFA and teams from competition.”

On top of that, the general secretary also criticised the idea that England’s planned regulator could, with their power, override clubs concerning how the revenue from TV and other forms of media are distributed between all clubs.

Whether The Three Lions, whose management situation remains largely up in the air after Gareth Southgate’s departure, will be restrained from participating at Euro 2028 is still unknown, but UEFA are keen to make them aware of the prospective consequences.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England, despite reaching the final two times on the bounce, have never won the European Championships.

England’s Plans to Introduce New Regulator

Initially proposed by the Conservative government

Following the general election in July, when Starmer took over from former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a bill to establish a body to oversee the top five tiers of the men's game in England was reintroduced.

Following the emergence of the European Super League – which top clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea were all on board with – the old Conservative government-initiated legislation for a new watchdog that would overlook clubs in England and protect them from facing financial problems.

However, Theodoridis warned Nandy in the letter that has since been leaked and disclosed: "UEFA is concerned about the potential for scope creep within the IFR [independent football regulator].