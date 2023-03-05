Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest name in the UFC. He hasn’t fought since the summer of 2021, but he has still been one of the most talked about fighters in the promotion. Whatever he seems to do he’s never far away from the headlines.

The lengthy absence has come due to a leg break in his most recent bout, a defeat to Dustin Poirier. However, after what seems an eternity, he is going to be back in action at the end of the current series of The Ultimate Fighter.

Notorious will take on Michael Chandler in the Octagon at some point this year after they have gone head-to-head as coaches in the next season of TUF, something McGregor appears to have the bug for already.

Conor McGregor cageside at UFC 285

After his exploits so far coaching his team in TUF, the legendary Irishman appears to have caught some sort of bug for the role, taking it upon himself to shout instructions towards the cage during one of the main card clashes.

He was shouting instructions towards the cage just like you’d expect him to if he was on the coaching team for one of the fighters, some good practice for his TUF team as they enter the latter stages of the tournament.

Despite there being live fighting going on inside the cage, McGregor was still a topic of interest for the cameras, and fans will surely be getting excited as we edge closer and closer to seeing him back in action once again.

Video: Conor McGregor’s actions cageside during UFC 285

UFC 285 was rightly dominated by Jon Jones forcing Ciryl Gane to submit within the opening round of the bout, but McGregor was still able to steal some of the show on the night.

Finally we know the opponent for McGregor on his return to action in the sport, we’re just waiting on a date now. Dana White announced that it would be after McGregor and Chandler had faced off as coaches during TUF.

Who knows, should he perform during TUF, he could have a future in coaching. He clearly looks like he enjoyed it after watching the video above with him taking what he has learnt to cageside at the biggest fight night of the year so far.

One thing we know for certain is, McGregor will certainly have plenty of controversial takes on social media before deleting them between now and his return!