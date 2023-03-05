Alexa Grasso dealt a huge upset at UFC 285 when she tapped out Valentina Shevchenko to claim the women's flyweight title in Las Vegas.

The Mexican fighter flipped the match on its head after escaping a crucifix in the second round, before ending things with a rear naked choke in the fourth.

Grasso becomes just the second fighter after Amanda Nunes to defeat Shevchenko.

Ultimately, the moment the match flipped was when Shevchenko missed a spinning kick attempt and left herself exposed.

Grasso wasted no time in capitalising and locked in the choke, forcing the former champion to tap.

It was a result very few expected. Even her fellow UFC fighters were left in awe at the end of the night.

Alexa Grasso locks Valentina Shevchenko in a rear naked choke

After the fight, Grasso took some time to reflect on her performance and admitted the moment of victory was exactly like she had dreamed about.

She also discussed her rigorous training leading up to the performance of her career, and how she studied Shevchenko's strengths.

"I knew she has a good takedown attempt. I was taken down to the floor but I was able to escape, I was almost there in the crucifix that she leaves all the girls in."

Alexa Grasso reacts to her win over Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC

While still inside the octagon, Shevchenko was gracious in her defeat and congratulated Grasso, admitting her loss was simply the nature of the game.

However, she admitted she wants an "immediate rematch" with her usurper, and Grasso has agreed.

"She gave me the opportunity, and I'm going to give to her too," the new flyweight champion responded.

Video: Alexa Grasso discusses her huge upset over Valentina Shevchenko

UFC stunned by Valentina Shevchenko defeat

Grasso's victory is certainly one to remember for years to come, and the rest of the UFC knows it too.

Plenty of replies came flooding in to praise Grasso's achievement after she stunned Shevchenko

"Insane and new! Congrats," wrote Jamahal Hill.

"That speed of how quickly Grasso put the hooks in to take her back was wild! Crazy upset!" said Aljamain Sterling.

"WOW!!! Grasso shocked the world!!!" echoed Diana Belbiță.

Jamahal Hill tweets after Alexa Grasso defeats Valentina Shevchenko

Aljamain Sterling tweets after Alexa Grasso beats Valentina Shevchenko

Diana Belbita tweets after Alexa Grasso defeats Valentina Shevchenko

Grasso's win over Shevchenko extends her unbeaten run to five matches. She last lost a bout in September 2019 against Carla Esparza.

Since then, she has earned three unanimous decision victories over Ji Yeon Kim, Maycee Barber, and Viviane Araujo, as well as two rear naked choke finishes.

The first came against Joanne Wood last March and now Shevchenko is the latest to fall victim to it.