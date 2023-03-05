Jon Jones is the new heavyweight champion of the UFC after schooling Ciryl Gane on Saturday night in Las Vegas. He completed the victory inside the opening round to prove to everyone why he is going to take some stopping in the division he debuted in tonight.

He quickly had Gane on the canvas before working his way on top of him, putting him in a guillotine hold which he couldn’t get out of and had to submit to the debutant.

It was as one sided as Jones claimed it would be in the build-up. Bones was adamant that the bout was a mismatch, and it certainly appeared that way as he took no damage on his way to the title in the Octagon. Jones is now a two-division champion with the promotion.

Francis Ngannou vacated the heavyweight title

We were all hoping to see Francis Ngannou take on Jones in his heavyweight debut, although contract issues ripped that dream away as the then heavyweight champion walked away from the UFC to pursue other ventures.

It left the heavyweight title vacant, with the clash between Jones and Gane quickly confirmed to be a

championship fight with the belt on the line for the victor. Ngannou had previously beaten Gane, but the

Frenchman had another shot at glory, although he fell short once again.

After the main event at UFC 285, Francis Ngannou was quick to jump on social media, like many fans tuning in around the globe, with his post-fight tweet going viral on the platform in no time at all.

View: What Francis Ngannou said immediately after Jon Jones defeated Ciryl Gane

Taking to Twitter, Ngannou wrote: “Good job Jonny Boy! Sincerely, the heavyweight king.” Fans were understandably split about the tweet, some felt he’s ducked Jones and can’t be the ‘king’ from one defence whereas others believe he is the king.

In fairness to Ngannou, he has every right to be confident and smug about his time in the promotion, he was the UFC champion and he bowed out as such after they couldn’t offer him a contract that truly reflected his worth. That’s the reason he lost his title, not because he was defeated inside the Octagon.

It feels like the Ngannou vs Jones question will be asked a lot in the coming days and weeks, but no one will truly know how a fight would have played out between the two in the Octagon.