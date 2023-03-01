Here is everything you need to know about the odds for Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on Saturday, March 4th 2023.

UFC 285 is set to have arguably the biggest main event of 2023 thus far as Jon Jones makes his return to the octagon to face Ciryl Gane, but what are the odds for this titanic clash?

‘Bones’ has not fought in MMA since 2020 against Dominick Reyes, and this first fight back will be a huge challenge for him as he enters the Heavyweight division.

Not only is Jones entering a new weight class for the first time in his career, but due to Francis Ngannou relinquishing his title and leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship, both Jones and Gane have the chance to become the new UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Jones vs Gane Odds

There are a number of different sites offering odds on this huge bout, and the aggregate of a number of them currently is as follows:

Fight Result Odds

Jones to win: 4/7

Gane to win: 5/4

Method of Victory Odds

Jon Jones by KO/TKO: 7/2

Jon Jones by Points: 9/5

Jon Jones by Submission: 7/1

Draw: 50/1

Ciryl Gane by KO/TKO: 5/1

Ciryl Gane by Points: 16/5

Ciryl Gane by Submission: 12/1

Round Betting Odds

Jon Jones to Win in Round 1: 9/1

Jon Jones to Win in Round 2: 10/1

Jon Jones to Win in Round 3: 13/1

Jon Jones to Win in Round 4: 13/1

Jon Jones to Win in Round 5: 19/1

Ciryl Gane to Win in Round 1: 10/1

Ciryl Gane to Win in Round 2: 14/1

Ciryl Gane to Win in Round 3: 22/1

Ciryl Gane to Win in Round 4: 22/1

Ciryl Gane to Win in Round 5: 25/1

Will the fight go the distance? Odds

Yes: 8/11

No: Evens

How will the fight end? Odds

KO/TKO: 15/8

Submission: 9/2

Points: 8/11

As you can see by the odds above, the oddsmakers believe that Jones is the favourite and likely to get a stoppage before the fight goes to the judges.

What are the Moneyline odds on Jones vs Gane?

As is usually the case, the UFC also has odds available for the main event bout, with the Moneyline stating that Jones is the favourite at -165 and Gane is the underdog at +140.

This should be an absolutely massive bout and one that is absolutely worth staying up for to watch live!

