Jon Jones’ first official shirtless photos ahead of his heavyweight debut on Saturday night at UFC 285 have gone viral.

On Wednesday, Jones revealed that he decided to move up to heavyweight from light heavyweight because he was finding it difficult to cut weight.

“I feel great, I feel like a stronger version of myself, I’m not super lean, I don’t have a six-pack like I used to… I like it, I get to eat what I want, I feel good, life is good.

“A few months ago, I got up to 267 [pounds] but I felt a little more bloated, I didn’t like my endurance at that weight, I plan on competing at around 245 and 250…”

Images: Jon Jones' heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285

UFC fans have given their overview via Twitter ahead of Jones’ highly anticipated fight with Ciryl Gane.

One user said: "Maybe he did just get fat,” while a second fan joked: “This could be Xmas eve and Xmas day photo comparisons.”

A third declared: “Looks exactly the same, except now he has a beer belly. Where did that huge physique that he showed last year go?”

Will Jon Jones have ring rust?

Jones hasn’t stepped foot inside the Octagon since his unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes three years ago, but is preparing a spectacular return to the UFC for the high-stakes clash this weekend.

However, his performance against Reyes was marred in controversy with many fans suggesting he had been outclassed despite being awarded victory through unanimous decision.

He has undergone a serious body transformation in preparation for his heavyweight debut and much remains to be seen whether it will pay off.

Upcoming opponent Ciryl Gane, meanwhile, won his last fight in convincing fashion, but not before being outclassed by Francis Ngannou in his first attempt at the heavyweight title in 2022.

What other fights are happening at UFC 285?

Looking past Jones vs Gane, UFC 285 still promises to be a mouth-watering event, with women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defending her title against Alex Grasso, after Geoff Neal and Shavkat Rakhmonov face off in a welterweight bout.

Meanwhile, Russian star Sergei Pavlovich has been confirmed as the main event backup fighter should Jones or Gane pull out.

The news was confirmed by Pavlovich’s manager Ali Abdelaziz, who claimed that the Russian heavyweight would be weighing in on Friday ahead of the bout.

You can find all of the latest UFC news and rumours right here.