Jon Jones showed why he is deemed as one of the GOATs of the UFC on Saturday night with a comprehensive victory over Ciryl Gane in Las Vegas.

UFC 285 certainly didn’t disappoint if you’re a Jones fan. He secured victory in the opening round and dominated his opponent. Gane was taken to the canvas where Jones then worked his way on top of his opponent, putting

him in a guillotine hold where he tapped out.

Fans were shocked at what they had seen after Gane took Francis Ngannou all the way in his last title fight. Many were expecting another lengthy encounter, but Bones had other ideas. He clearly had somewhere more important to be, getting his work done early!

Jon Jones makes Ciryl Gane submit

In live time, it looked like a premature tap out from the Frenchman, although the angles and close-ups that followed showed just how brutal the move was and why he had no option but to submit early on in the fight.

Gane wasn’t choked out, so we saw instant reaction to the fight from him. Jones casually got up and walked away, silencing his doubters figuratively and literally by shushing. But, behind him, Gane was left looking flabbergasted. He couldn’t believe what had just happened to him.

That’s his second title loss in his last three fights. He lost to Ngannou in 2022 before getting the better of Tai Tuivasa. Saturday night was a chance at redemption for the Frenchman, although he ran into another absolute brute who is one of the best to ever take to the Octagon.

View: Ciryl Gane’s reaction to being forced to submit by Jon Jones

Obviously he went into the fight thinking he was going to win, so the fact he was defeated so quickly will have been a shock to him, especially the way it happened. It all seemed relatively routine until he tapped out.

He wasn’t able to get a foothold in the grappling contest with Jones in the early exchanges, who showed his wrestling prowess to get into position to secure the victory in a landmark night for him as he became a two division champion.

Stipe Miocic looks likely to be the next man to take Jones on and that will be a real humdinger of a fight, especially now we know just how well Bones has adapted to the heavyweight division – he’s like a duck to water!