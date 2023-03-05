Jon Jones has defeated Ciryl Gane in Las Vegas to be crowned the new heavyweight champion of the UFC after the title was vacated in January when Francis Ngannou opted against extending his stay with the promotion despite being the champ at the time.

It was a masterclass from Bones who lived up to his words after claiming the fight was a mismatch in the build-up. He got the victory inside the opening round, taking no damage in the process from his opponent.

He wrestled him to the floor before managing to manoeuvre his way on top of his opponent, getting him in a guillotine hold and forcing him to tap out. It looked rather early for tapping out, although after closer camera angles, the ferocity of Jones’ grip must have been excruciating.

Is Jon Jones the GOAT?

The question on the lips of fans across the globe right now has to be, is Jon Jones the GOAT of UFC? He’s certainly done his bid no harm tonight. To completely wipe the floor with someone like Gane on your debut in the division is simply sensational.

Bones is now a two-division champion in the promotion and looks like he’ll only get better. He was the youngest ever champion back in 2011 and has stood the test of time, managing to avoid falling off after reaching such a landmark so early.

After the fight, Jones was interviewed in the Octagon by Joe Rogan where he appeared to reference the GOAT debate in the sport himself, making sure everyone knew that he believed he was just that.

Videos: Jon Jones barring like a GOAT after UFC 285 victory

With Rogan winding the interview down, Jones grabbed the mic and proved to us all that he is the GOAT of the UFC. With a smug grin and looking directly into the camera, he made a sound which if you had your eyes closed, would definitely think a live goat had rushed the Octagon and taken the microphone.

There’s no denying that if your opinion is Jon Jones is the GOAT of UFC, you certainly have a leg to stand on. It’s still a debate that will come down to personal opinion and preferences, there are no clear guidelines.

Obviously some names won’t be in the conversation realistically, but all of those worthy of being branded about when the conversation is had are correct answers. Jones himself clearly believes he is the GOAT after that triumph, so look out Stipe Miocic!