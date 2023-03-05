Jon Jones was asked about Francis Ngannou's post-UFC 285 tweet - his response was savage

Jon Jones has delivered a savage response to a tweet posted by long-time rival Francis Ngannou.

The 35-year-old made his heavyweight debut on Saturday night and dominated his opponent Ciryl Gane to become a two-weight UFC world champion.

Jones submitted Gane with a guillotine choke to secure the dominant victory over the Frenchman and put himself right at the top of the UFC.

Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou beef

Jones and Ngannou have never actually fought each other, but they have been embroiled in a war of words for many years and the duo clearly do not get on.

After Jones' comfortable victory, Ngannou tweeted to offer his congratulations to his bitter rival, but there was a catch.

He wrote: "Good job Jonny Boy. Sincerely, The heavyweight king."

The Cameroonian-French fighter lost the UFC heavyweight title earlier this year after he failed to reach an agreement over a new contract with the company.

That meant that the 36-year-old was released from the organisation, and to make matters worse, Jones has now taken the title that he relinquished.

The tweet was put to the new two-weight champion after the victory at his post-fight press conference, and Jones wasn't in the mood to talk too much about Ngannou, as he offered a one-line response.

Video: Jon Jones responds to Francis Ngannou's tweet

He uttered: "Francis is a big old p***y."

Applause could then be heard in the background as some clearly agreed with Jones' observation about Ngannou.

Any hopes of a future fight between the two appear unlikely, though, despite the clear hatred between them and the massive money-spinner a fight could be.

What has Dana White recently said about Francis Ngannou?

UFC chief Dana White spoke about the matter recently and why the 36-year-old has left the company.

He revealed: "We negotiated with him for years. It's over. That's over. He'll never be in the UFC again."

Francis Ngannou goes viral for reaction to Jon Jones beating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

That means that the former heavyweight champion is available to sign for any MMA promotion in the world, but just not the UFC.

Ngannou is currently focused on trying to arrange a fight in a separate sport, and he has been linked to potential crunch boxing clashes against Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder.

Whether you can completely rule out a potential fight between Jones and Ngannou further down the line remains to be seen, but White's words will be a frustration to fight fans all around the world.