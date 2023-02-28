Jon Jones has UFC fans all saying the same thing as footage emerges from sparring ahead of UFC 285

Jon Jones will debut in the heavyweight division in the UFC this weekend when he takes on Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 which will take place from the magical Las Vegas.

It will be an early start for those UK viewers, but it certainly looks like it will be worth the copious amounts of coffee and energy drinks to watch as Bones is looking very dangerous in training footage, despite not fighting in the division before.

Both men have just the solitary defeat on their records, the only blemish of otherwise perfect careers so far. Jones has 15 more wins than his opponent, but he is three years his senior.

Jon Jones to make heavyweight debut

Despite it being his debut in the division, Jones is the odds-on favourite when looking at the bookies. Despite being lighter than his opponent (that could change by the weigh-in), he has a bigger reach, giving him a narrow advantage with both men standing at 6’3”.

It’s no surprise to see Jones as the favourite when you look at not only the records, but also how dangerous he is looking in training. Recently a video has started circling around on social media of Jones preparing for the fight. It’s safe to say he looks more than ready for the step up.

Fans themselves have been reacting to the footage and they all seem in agreement that Bones is going to be the dominant force in the fight and Gane will struggle to even compete with him. It will be interesting to see how he

performs on Saturday night given all the pressure on him despite it being his debut at this weight class.

Video: Jon Jones prepares for heavyweight debut

After watching the short sparring clip, one fan claimed: “Gane is getting embarrassed lmao.”

Whereas another user on Twitter added: “Yeah, I’m about to just bet $1,000 on Jon Jones whipping Gane’s a*s lmaooo.”

Someone else wrote: “Ciryl Gane is gonna get murdered my lord.”

Another fan remarked: “Yeah go head and give him that belt lmaooo.”

He’s certainly bulked up and is doing everything he can to make sure his heavyweight debut goes the same way as the majority of his fights in the Octagon. The title is on the line after Francis Ngannou’s departure from the promotion earlier this year. We’ll have all the reaction from the fight right here on GiveMeSport.