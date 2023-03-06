An incredible video has emerged of Henry Cejudo showing grappling techniques to Jon Jones, similar to the ones the American would go on to use to defeat Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 this past weekend to become the heavyweight champion.

Jones, returning to the Octagon for the first time in three years, looked unassailable in the highly anticipated fight. He wasted no time in submitting his French opponent via a first-round guillotine after just two minutes and four seconds.

Many people reacted on Twitter to the remarkable clip of Cejudo's training session, with one user saying: “People forget Cejudo is actually one of the sharpest minds in MMA. Sad that he had to get a ‘shtick’ to try and sell fights.”

A second user said: “And he used it in the perfect situation to control the neck in a position Gane couldn’t move."

A third user was full of praise for Cejudo, declaring: “Cejudo doesn’t have all his accolades by accident! He has been training and learning from some of the very best since he was a kid. He loves training and he loves all the tactics! He’s a fighting genius!”

Video: Henry Cejudo correctly predicting Jon Jones' finishing move at UFC 285

What did Henry Cejudo tell Jon Jones to do?

Cejudo’s demonstration to Jon Jones primarily focused on how to circumnavigate Gane’s bigger body and accept when a grappling position is lost. Cejudo added that Jones needed to “find different rest periods” and “know when you’re losing and transition.”

The information could not have been more useful in the fight, with Jones beating Gane into submission under similar circumstances to win.

It was a fight dominated by Jones from start to finish, with a low blow nine seconds into the clash being the only significant shot Gane made.

Jones made his heavyweight debut after winning the light heavyweight title twice. He seems to still be adjusting to his new body, but made a damning statement that he was as dangerous as ever following his resounding victory.

Dana White was in awe of Jones, declaring that he treated Ciryl Gane “like he was a little kid.”

The next step is clear, with heavyweight’s arguable all-time best fighter Stipe Miocic on the horizon for Jones. UFC president White is agreeing to try and make it happen.