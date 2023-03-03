Jon Jones has been filmed reacting to Ciryl Gane’s gaming hobby ahead of the pair’s bout in the Octagon at UFC 285 this weekend.

Jones’ fight with Gane will be his first in three years and also his first in the heavyweight division.

He has undergone a serious body transformation to qualify for the heaviest category for the first time and fans are eager to see how he will fare in his debut.

Jones, however, appears to be disgruntled with Gane’s preparation, with the latter playing video games to relax, in particular, FIFA 23.

Jon Jones not impressed with Gane's fight week prep

“I heard that Ciryl Gane’s soccer team, online team, is ranked top 60 in the world,” Jones said.

“I’m sitting here focusing on combat. He’s out there playing video games. My job is to have no mercy at the end of the day, whether he is ready for this opportunity or not.”

Video: Jon Jones reacts to Gane playing FIFA 23

Many Twitter users reacted to Jones’ reaction, with one saying: “He’s so insecure lol. Why does he make all his fights personal over some petty issue. First it was Dominick Reyes being proud of his pro-athlete background, now it’s Ciryl Gane’s relaxed demeanor he has a problem with.”

However, a different user sided with Jon, declaring: “Jon is petty, but this is how he gets into the zone needed to step into the Octagon. All fighters, especially at his level, seem to have their thing. Jon is looking for whatever excuse he can to get offended, which fuels his training lol. It’s funny, but he always does this.”

Jones received a mixed reaction following the revealment of his official shirtless photos, with many fans questioning his fitness ahead of the bout. However, he appears to be unfazed going into Saturday night.

His comments about Gane’s preparations could have been based around the Frenchman's admittance that his training regime was not at the intensity of most fighters.

Following his victory over Tai Tuivasa in Paris last year, Gane said: “If I look back at my career, this is a regret. I love grappling but unfortunately, I’m lazy, that’s the truth.

“I only train when a fight is announced. I have a lot of media obligations, professional opportunities outside of the sport. You can’t say no to all these things. I also have to give time to my family, and rest well.”